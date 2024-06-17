Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Three bets for three games on Monday

Group E gets underway on Monday kicks off with Romania taking on Ukraine.

Romania come into this fixture off the back of a confidence-sapping 0-0 home draw with Liechtenstein. It was their second consecutive goalless draw, having also drawn a blank against Bulgaria earlier this month. Yet look further back and Romania have more of a reason to feel optimistic, with only Colombia having defeated them over the last 15 games (W7 D7).

Ukraine qualified for Euro 2024 through the play-offs, having been drawn in a tough qualification group that included England and Italy. Since then, their warm up games have been a mixed bag. Sergei Rebrov's side drew 0-0 away against Germany, then lost 3-1 to Poland and bounced back with a 4-0 win against Moldova.

The Ukrainians rightly start as favourites, but Romania have the ability to keep things tight. Combining Ukraine double chance, under 3.5 goals and the Romania goalkeeper to make two or more saves, looks a safe bet at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Ukraine double chance against Romania, under 3.5 goals and the Romania goalkeeper to make 2+ saves SBK 1/1

The Monday evening game sees Belgium enter the tournament against Slovakia.

Belgium are unbeaten in 15 games (W10 D5), with their last loss coming in the 2022 World Cup against Morocco. Their manager Domenico Tedesco took charge after that tournament and has yet to taste defeat. Romelu Lukaku has looked particularly potent under the Italian. Since the start of 2023, the striker has scored 17 times in eleven appearances for his country.

Slovakia come into this tournament off the back of a 4-0 victory over Wales. They qualified for this tournament automatically and though they lost twice against the Group J winners Portugal, both of those defeats came by a narrow one-goal margin.

If there's an area where Belgium's squad looks thin, it's in defence. Though they should win this one, Slovakia can certainly get on the scoresheet. A Belgium win, both teams to score and Lukaku to score, is available at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Belgium to beat Slovakia, both teams to score and Lukaku to score SBK 7/2

The World Cup runners-up France begin their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against in-form Austria.

Since losing that World Cup final on penalties, the French have only lost two of their 14 games (W10 D2), with both of those defeats coming in friendlies against Germany. In their last outing they were held to a goalless draw by Canada. Kylian Mbappe started on the bench for that game and has missed training this week with a virus. As much as France have incredible strength in depth, they will need the new Real Madrid signing to be fit and firing in this tournament.

They start with a potentially tricky opener against Ralf Rangnick's Austria. Only Belgium have beaten Austria in their last 16 games (W12 D3). Their scoring streak goes back further, with the Austrians finding the net in 17 consecutive games, with Christoph Baumgartner in-particular, having developed into a reliable source of goals.

We have to assume that France will win this one, even if a draw would not be a particularly surprising result. Backing a France win and both teams to score, seems worth the risk at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back France to beat Austria and both teams to score SBK 11/5

