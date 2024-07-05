Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Spain and France will progress to semis

Portugal v France SuperBoost You can now back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots in tonight's game with France at 1/12.00! Superboosted up from 1/21.50! Ronaldo has had 20 shots at Euro 2024 so far, which coming into the quarter-final stages, is at least five more than any other player. Indeed, against Slovenia last time out, Ronaldo had eight attempts, six of which came before extra-time. Ronaldo has also attempted 3 or more shots in each of his last 16 matches for club and country, amassing 81 shots at goal at an average of 5.1 per game. Recommended Bet Back Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots on target (was 1/2) - NOW SBK 1/1

A game that in a just world should be gracing the final, instead kicks off the last-eight of Euro 2024, as the hosts Germany take on the best team in the tournament so far, Spain.

The Spanish are the only side in the competition to have won all four of their games to reach the quarter-final stage. They have done so while only conceding one goal along the way, while scoring nine times.

Luis de la Fuente's team have largely played lively, energetic football, with their wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal bringing a pacy directness, that has often been lacking, even in the most successful Spanish sides of the past.

It says much for their quality, that they and Germany are rated evenly at 6/42.50 apiece in the Match Odds 90 market, when this game is taking place in Stuttgart.

Germany have been pretty good themselves, but they have shown some signs of weakness during their journey to the quarter-finals.

After winning their first two games against Scotland and Hungary convincingly, they came within seconds of losing to Switzerland before salvaging a draw.

Though they beat Denmark, their 2-0 win was aided by two controversial VAR decisions. We will find out on Friday whether the setbacks that Germany have overcome are a sign of their resilience, or a sign of some fragility.

Putting home advantage to one side, Spain have been the better side at this tournament and if this was being played on neutral ground, would be favoured. Backing them at 17/20 in the Draw No Bet market seems relatively low risk given their performances so far.

Recommended Bet Back Spain draw no bet against Germany SBK 17/20

The second heavyweight clash on the day sees Portugal go up against France.

If Spain and Germany have been sides that can be said to have lived up to the talent that lies within their squad, Portugal and France are ones where we have yet to see their promise fulfilled.

For Portugal, that seems largely down to Cristiano Ronaldo, a 39-year-old who refuses to accept that he is no longer able to command centre stage. Of course, his manager Roberto Martinez and the Portuguese Football Federation are also culpable, having failed to make the decision for him.

Put Diogo Jota in as the striker and it is easy to imagine this team winning Euro 2024. They are otherwise a very well-balanced side from defence through to attack.

Ronaldo's selfish and wasteful display against Slovenia, does not bode well against a French defence that have yet to concede a goal from within regular play.

France have yet to hit anything like top gear, but that is less of a worry for them, having progressed deep into tournaments under Didier Deschamps before, without really lighting up a competition.

Despite the talent at his disposal, Deschamps is content to play pragmatically. This safety-first approach is a winning formula when you combine so many solid defensive performers, with the artistry of Antoine Griezmann and the pace of Kylian Mbappe.

France are rightly the favourites to win this and 7/52.40 seems a fair price for them to get the job done within regular time.

Recommended Bet Back France to beat Portugal SBK 7/5

