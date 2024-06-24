Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Italy and Spain will win final Group B games
Dan Fitch is confidently backing Italy and Spain to claim victories in the final games in Group B of Euro 2024 on Monday...
Italy will send Croatia out of the tournament
Spain can beat Albania even with rotation
Croatia v Italy (Monday, 20:00)
One of the giants of European football will exit this tournament when Croatia meet Italy.
Italy need just a point to secure second spot in Group B, behind Spain, but a defeat could knock them out of Euro 2024.
Croatia simply have to win if they are to have any chance of making the knockout stages, which given the standard of their defending so far in this competition, should make for an entertaining encounter.
Zlatko Dalic started the competition with his best central defender Josko Gvardiol playing at left-back. When he did the sensible thing and moved the Manchester City player inside, he undid the decision by selecting the 35-year-old winger Ivan Perisic in the position.
Croatia were ripped apart by Spain, which is perhaps explainable, given the quality that the Spanish have shown in the tournament The fact that Albania managed to have seven shots on target in their 2-2 draw, is altogether more worrying.
Italy were dominated by Spain in terms of possession, yet still managed to only concede a single goal. It is not hard to imagine the Italians soaking up Croatia's pressure, before hitting them swiftly on the break.
You can back Italy to win at 13/102.30 and Croatia's desperate need for victory is likely to present the chances that the Azzurri need.
Albania v Spain (Monday, 20:00)
Albania face the daunting task of having to beat Spain if they are to make the knockout stages of Euro 2024.
In their favour is the fact that the Spanish have already won Group B, which gives their manager Luis de la Fuente the option of rotating before they enter the Round of 16.
Yet the fact is that Spain could rotate all eleven of their players and they would still be favoured to beat Albania.
They have been the most impressive team in the tournament so far, having already faced two major nations and easily dealt with them.
Albania have been involved in some exciting matches in which they were a threat on the break. Spain are likely to be in control of this game to an extent, that such counter-attacking opportunities will be rare.
The possibility that Spain will rotate has made them a slightly bigger price than should really be the case, with odds of 2/51.40 available for them to win.
That's a good starting point to find some value in a probable Spanish victory. Whoever comes into the team will be eager to demonstrate that they should be given more minutes in this tournament and you can back Spain to win half-time/full-time at 6/52.20.
