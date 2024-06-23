Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Germany to secure third win at 7/5

The final round of group games begins on Sunday, with this encounter between the hosts Germany and their neighbours Switzerland.

After winning their first two games, Germany just have to avoid defeat in order to win Group A. They are already guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds, but Julian Nagelsmann is likely to resist the temptation of making major chances, as he looks to build momentum.

Hungary proved to be a much tougher test than Scotland were in the opening game. The Germans still managed to win 2-0 without really having to hit top gear, with Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan scoring the goals.

The Scots were much better in their second game and Switzerland had to come from behind to draw 1-1. Xherdan Shaqiri demonstrated the quality he still possesses with a fine equaliser.

That draw against Scotland means that since the last World Cup, Switzerland have only lost once from 16 games (W7 D8). They have scored in 14 of those matches, with only Romania and Denmark denying them.

The way that Germany have performed so far in the tournament suggests that they will win this one, but the Swiss have the quality to make it a close contest. Each of the last six games that Switzerland have failed to win, have seen a maximum of two goals. A Germany win and under 3.5 goals can be backed at 7/52.40.

The other game in Group A sees Scotland take on Hungary.

While both teams technically have a chance of securing a third-place qualification spot if they win, it is Scotland's hopes that are the most realistic.

They bounced back impressively from their thrashing by Germany to draw 1-1 with Switzerland and a win could even see them leapfrog the Swiss into second place, though their negative goal difference makes that scenario unlikely.

Hungary will be giving it their all, in the hope that a miracle occurs. They appeared to be in fine form going into this tournament, though when you examine closer their record was extremely padded by their home results. Following their defeat to Germany, they have only won one of their last eight games played outside of Hungary (D4 L3).

The result odds are extremely tight here and for good reason, with Hungary the side that would have been fancied pre-tournament and Scotland now realistically having more at stake.

What does seem certain is that there will be goals, with these sides having no time left to be cautious and both having conceded plenty already. Combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.

