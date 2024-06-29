Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Germany can edge past Danes at 9/4

Listen to Football... Only Bettor for more Saturday tips!

The Round of 16 at Euro 2024 kicks off with Switzerland taking on Italy.

It promises to be a close match, but Italy's achievements on the international stage sees them as the favourites at 29/202.45.

Though Italy are the holders of this tournament, they have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups and it would be hard for even the most ardent Italophile to argue that they have performed better than Switzerland at this tournament.

After fighting back to beat Albania, Luciano Spalletti's team were outclassed by Spain and needed a 98th minute equaliser to draw with Croatia.

Italy have form when it comes to underperforming at a tournament before finding their feet, but unlike in past years, there would seem to be no Paolo Rossi or Toto Schillaci within their squad, waiting to explode.

Switzerland are unbeaten at this tournament (W1 D2) and came within a whisker of beating the hosts Germany, to top Group A.

That they did not, has actually seen Murat Yakin's side land on the easier side of the draw, with a more realistic chance of a deep run.

Everything points to them being hard to beat. Since the 2022 World Cup they have only been defeated once in 17 games (W7 D9). Given those stats, odds of 5/42.25 on Switzerland in the Draw No Bet market seems generous.

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland draw no bet against Italy SBK 5/4

The Euro 2024 hosts Germany are in action in Dortmund against Denmark.

While they will naturally have one eye on a potential quarter-final clash with Spain, the Germans will not be underestimating this fixture against Denmark.

For one, they have just survived a scare, with Niclas Fullkrug sparing their blushes against Switzerland with a 92nd minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

There is also the fact that Denmark are a difficult side to beat. The Danes might still be waiting for their first win at this tournament, but they have also yet to taste defeat, drawing all three of their games.

Both teams are unbeaten in seven matches in 2024. Germany have won five and drawn twice, while Denmark have three victories and four draws.

Germany of course have home advantage and a greater number of potential match winners within their squad, with Fullkrug proving to be a particularly potent option from the bench.

Though the hosts have to be favoured, the Danes should keep it close. Back Germany to win by exactly one goal, at odds of 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to beat Denmark by one goal SBK 11/5

