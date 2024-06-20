Euro 2024 Tipsheet: England hero can provide 7/1 Bet Builder
Dan Fitch has three tips for Thursday's Euro 2024 fixtures and has found a Bet Builder double involving Jude Bellingham that comes with a big reward...
Slovenia can score once more against Serbia
Bellingham Bet Builder pays big
Italy should not be written off against Spain
Slovenia v Serbia (Thursday, 14:00)
Thursday's Euro 2024 action kicks off with this Group C meeting between Slovenia and Serbia.
Slovenia have got a point on the board after their 1-1 draw with Denmark in their opening game. At one stage it looked as if the Danes would run away with it after taking the lead, but Slovenia gradually grew into the game and scored a late equaliser when Erik Janza's shot was deflected. The RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko also rattled the post and looked lively throughout.
Serbia suffered a 1-0 defeat to England, but can take some positives from the match. They ultimately defended well against a team that have so many quality attackers and as the contest went on, began to dominate the match. The introduction of the veteran Dusan Tadic made a big difference and he could be in line to start against Slovenia.
The match odds look a little to weighted in Serbia's favour given Slovenia's decent performance against Denmark. With Slovenia having already scored their first goal in this tournament and Serbia boasting talent in attack, let's go for both teams to score at 10/111.91.
Denmark v England (Thursday, 17:00)
England's Euro 2024 campaign continues with what looks like another difficult assignment against Denmark.
Gareth Southgate's team passed their first test against Serbia in terms of the result, but their performance can attracted some criticism. There were some aspects that were encouraging, such as the performances of Marc Guehi, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Yet there was also plenty of room for improvement. The England defence lacked natural balance on the left, Trent Alexander-Arnold was not 100% convincing in midfield and Phil Foden and Harry Kane struggled to get into the game.
Denmark started promisingly against Slovenia, but couldn't get a second goal after taking the lead through the classy Christian Eriksen. Now they look to take some revenge on an England side that beat them in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.
Bellingham gave a brilliant performance on his return to an England shirt and he can provide a Bet Builder at big odds. The Real Madrid midfielder has scored in his last two games for his country and was fouled four times against Serbia. Combine Bellingham to score with him being fouled two or more times, at odds just under 7/18.00.
Spain v Italy (Thursday, 20:00)
Thursday's main event comes from Group B, with a heavyweight clash between Spain and Italy.
Spain gave one of the most impressive performances in the first round of games with a 3-0 win against Croatia, in which their attack looked particularly clinical. They will be aware that Italy are unlikely to be as defensively lax as the Croats were in that game. Spain were also somewhat fortunate to keep a clean sheet and this promises to be a much tighter affair against better organised opposition.
Not that Italy looked particularly organised when they gifted Albania a goal after 23-seconds of their opening match. After that moment of madness, the Italians quickly fought back to win 2-1 and defended pretty well.
Spain are rated as pretty heavy favourites to win this one after their opening victory, which may be something of an overreaction considering Croatia's performance against Albania yesterday. Italy are good for a point, with the draw at 9/43.25.
Recommended bets
