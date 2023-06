Lukaku available at boosted odds to continue scoring streak

Haaland also well-priced against Scotland

Portugal will win third successive qualifier

Lithuania v Bulgaria (Saturday, 14:00)

We perhaps shouldn't expect fireworks from a game between a Lithuania side that have not won in 11 games (D2 L9) and a Bulgaria team that have not scored in their last three outings. 'No' in the both teams to score market, looks value on the exchange at 1.865/6.

Luxembourg v Liechtenstein (Saturday, 14:00)

Luxembourg are much improved over recent years, but they are currently without a goal in four games. Liechtenstein are perfect opposition in such a circumstance. Back Luxembourg to be ahead at half-time, 'No' in both teams to score and under 4.5 goals at 5/42.24.

Azerbaijan v Estonia (Saturday, 17:00)

Azerbaijan have already been soundly beaten by both Austria and Sweden in Group F, but this promises to be a competitive game between two well-matched teams. Estonia have scored in seven of their last eight and both teams to score can be backed at 2.0811/10 on the exchange.

Montenegro v Hungary (Saturday, 17:00)

Hungary have won each of their last three games and will be aiming to secure one of the two permanent qualification spots in Group G. Montenegro have only won one of their last six (D1 L4), making the Hungarians value to win on the exchange at 2.245/4.

Norway v Scotland (Saturday, 17:00)

Scotland are the shock leaders in Group A, following their 2-0 win over Spain in their last outing. Now they face more heavyweight opposition in the form of Erling Haaland's Norway. Playing at home, Haaland is a big price to score at 2.285/4 on the exchange.

Albania v Moldova (Saturday, 19:45)

Albania are the only team without a point in Group E, having lose their opener to Poland. Moldova have drawn both of their games, which included a surprise point against the Czech Republic. With neither side scoring many, under 2.5 goals should land and is available on the exchange at 1.84/5.

Belgium v Austria (Saturday, 19:45)

The top two teams in Group F meet, with Austria leading the way having won both of their games. Belgium started their campaign with an impressive away win in Sweden, which was followed by a 3-2 friendly win against Germany. Romelu Lukaku scored four goals in those games, so boosted odds of 12/1 for him to score two or more, looks huge.

Cyprus v Georgia (Saturday, 19:45)

Georgia kicked off their qualification campaign with a handy point against Norway and are generally in great form. They have only lost one of their last 14 games (W10 D3) and are worth backing to win again at 1.9720/21 on the exchange.

Faroe Islands v Czech Republic (Saturday, 19:45)

The Czech Republic are top of Group E, but will have been disappointed with their draw at Moldova, last time out. They are now seven away games without a win (D2 L5) and though they should beat the Faroes, it could be competitive. Odds of 3.55 are available on the exchange for a Czech win and both teams to score.

Iceland v Slovakia (Saturday, 19:45)

The second qualifying spot in Group J looks wide open and both these teams could be contenders. Slovakia look the likelier prospect, with the side unbeaten in five (W1 D4). Combine Slovakia double result with under 3.5 goals at 8/111.72.

Portugal v Bosnia (Saturday, 19:45)

Portugal are expected to win that group and they've started with heavy wins against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Bosnia are a step up, but a Portugal win and over 2.5 goals should still land on the exchange, at odds of 1.728/11.