Kazakhstan 16.015/1 v Denmark 1.261/4; The Draw 6.411/2

Sunday 26 March, 14:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

There would seem to only be one winner here. Kazakhstan have lost each of their last four, which includes their Group H opener against Slovenia. Denmark beat Finland 3-1, with Rasmus Hojland scoring a hat-trick. You can back a Danish win and over 2.5 goals at 1.9420/21.

England will keep it clean

England 1.282/7 v Ukraine 14.013/1; The Draw 6.411/2

Sunday 26 March, 17:00

Live on Channel 4

England couldn't have got off to a better start to their qualifying campaign, beating Italy 2-1 in Naples, in what should be their toughest fixture. A win in their second match against another strong side in the shape of Ukraine, would really put them in a commanding position. England are 1.9110/11 to win to nil.

Iceland will warm up against minnows

Liechtenstein 34.033/1 v Iceland 1.152/13; The Draw 8.88/1

Sunday 26 March, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Iceland's 3-0 defeat in their opener against Bosnia leaves them without a win from their last eight games (D4 L4). We have to assume that they will be back to winning ways when they face Liechtenstein, who have lost each of their last 14 games. Back a Bet Builder of Iceland to be ahead at half-time, 'No' in both teams to score and under 3.5 goals at 2.67.

Use Bet Builder to find value

Slovenia 1.021/50 v San Marino 120.0119/1; The Draw 5.04/1

Sunday 26 March, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

A Bet Builder will also be required to find some value from Slovenia's guaranteed victory over San Marino. It's 18 games since the hosts last scored more than four goals in a game, so let's take a chance on Slovenia to be ahead at half-time and under 4.5 goals at 2.27.

Luxembourg can keep the score respectable

Luxembourg 22.021/1 v Portugal 1.182/11; The Draw 9.08/1

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Portugal are heavy favourites, but Luxembourg are no pushovers these days. The hosts are unbeaten in six after their 0-0 draw at Slovenia on Friday (W1 D5). A Portugal win and under 3.5 goals looks a safe bet at 5/6 on the Sportsbook.

New recruit can score again

Malta 34.033/1 v Italy 1.132/15; The Draw 10.519/2

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

After their defeat to England, the Italians need three points in Malta. The Argentine-born striker Mateo Retegui scored on his Italy debut on Thursday and looks good value to add to that tally at odds of 2.1411/10.

Finland can score on the road

Northern Ireland 2.77/4 v Finland 3.185/40; The Draw 3.1511/5

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Denmark are expected to win Group H, but the second qualification place looks wide open, with these two teams among the contenders. Northern Ireland won their opening match 2-0 away at San Marino. At home, they have conceded in each of their last four games and you can back both teams to score at 2.1211/10.

Value with Bosnia

Slovakia 2.767/4 v Bosnia 2.942/1; The Draw 3.259/4

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Slovakia's 0-0 draw with Luxembourg was their fourth successive stalemate. Bosnia's 3-0 win against Iceland means that they have only lost one of their last eight games (W5 D2). The value would seem to be with the visitors and backing them in the Draw No Bet market at 2.0421/20, would seem to be a safe investment.