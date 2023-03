Republic of Ireland start with tough French test

Rivals Montengro and Serbia clash

Netherlands looking to recover from big defeat

Second win for Austrians

Austria 1.192/11 v Estonia 23.022/1; The Draw 8.27/1

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Austria have won their last three games, which includes a November friendly against Italy and their Group F opener against Azerbaijan. This is Estonia's first game in the group, warming up last week with a 1-0 friendly defeat in Hungary. Back an Austria win and under 3.5 goals at 4/5.

Hungary can pick up first points

Hungary 1.538/15 v Bulgaria 8.88/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

That friendly win by Hungary means that they have now won four of their last six (D1 L1), which includes victories over England and Italy. Bulgaria lost their first Group G match 1-0 at home to Montenegro and Hungary are 2.1411/10 to win to nil.

Czech mates will win again

Moldova 19.5 v Czech Republic 1.241/4; The Draw 6.86/1

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Czech Republic got off to a flying start with a 3-1 win over Poland. In contrast, Moldova needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Faroe Islands. A Czech win and over 2.5 goals is 1.991/1.

Feisty match likely

Montenegro 5.39/2 v Serbia 1.794/5; The Draw 3.8514/5

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Serbia and Montenegro both won their opening games in Group G and now clash in what promises to be a heated battle for local pride. Back a Bet Builder double of over 4.5 cards and over 7.5 corners, at odds of 1.9520/21.

Poland will bounce back

Poland 1.625/8 v Albania 7.413/2; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

Poland are in need of points after their opening loss to the Czech Republic. This is Albania's first match since winning a November friendly against Armenia, which ended a ten match run without a win (D5 L5). A Polish win and under 3.5 goals is 10/11.

Mbappe still overpriced

Republic of Ireland 8.615/2 v France 1.4840/85; The Draw 4.67/2

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Republic of Ireland make their first appearance in Group B, against a French side that have just thrashed the Netherlands 4-0. We recommended backing Kylian Mbappe to score in the match against the Dutch and he found the net twice. Odds of 2.0521/20 looks like value for the PSG star to add to his tally.

Sweden will win battle of losers

Sweden 1.192/11 v Azerbaijan 23.022/1; The Draw 8.07/1

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Sweden lost their opening game 3-0 at home to Belgium, while Azerbaijan were trounced 4-1 by Austria. Both of these teams were in good form before these losses, so while the Swedes should win, there's a chance of Azerbaijan making it tough. Back a Sweden win and both teams to score at a price of 4.03/1.

Dutch have perfect fixture

Netherlands 1.011/100 v Gibraltar 250.0249/1; The Draw 60.059/1

Sunday 26 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Xtra

After being trounced by France in Ronald Koeman's first game back in charge, the Netherlands now look to have the perfect fixture in which they can rebuild some confidence. The last time that this fixture was played, back in 2021, the Dutch won 6-0. Under 6.5 goals is 1.834/5.