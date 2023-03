France meet Netherlands in pick of ties

Poland travel to Czech Republic

New Belgium era starts in Sweden

Bulgaria concede at home

Bulgaria 2.6213/8 v Montenegro 3.1511/5; The Draw 3.259/4

Friday 24 March, 17:00

With Hungary and Serbia being the most highly rated teams in Group G, there's no reason why these sides can't qualify. Montenegro's form will have to improve, as they are without a win in four (D1 L3), while Bulgaria are unbeaten in six (W3 D3), against lower opposition. Both teams to score has landed in each of the Bulgarian's last five home games and is priced at 2.0811/10.

In-form visitors can grab a goal in defeat

Austria 1.251/4 v Azerbaijan 16.5; The Draw 7.06/1

Friday 24 March, 19:45

Austria will be expecting to get off to a flying start in Group F, when they host Azerbaijan. After a poor Nations League campaign, Ralf Rangnick's side beat Italy 2-0 in their last outing. The visitors have won each of their last five games, but this is a step up and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 3.65.

Poland underrated

Czech Republic 2.526/4 v Poland 3.211/5; The Draw 3.3512/5

Friday 24 March, 19:45

The odds look a little skewed in the favour of the hosts, who have only won two of their last ten games (D2 L6). Poland have lost their last two games, but those defeats came against the World Cup finalists Argentina and France. You can combine Poland double chance with both teams to score and get odds of 2.51.

Mbappe value

France 1.814/5 v Netherlands 5.14/1; The Draw 3.9

Friday 24 March, 19:45

The headline game of the night is this match between the two best teams in Group B. It is France's first game back since their World Cup final defeat and also marks the opening match of Ronald Koeman's second spell as Netherlands' manager. With Mbappe scoring twelve goals in 13 appearances for France in 2022, he looks overpriced to find the net at 2.255/4.

Find Greece value with Bet Builder

Gibraltar 50.049/1 v Greece 1.11/10; The Draw 13.012/1

Friday 24 March, 19:45

Gibraltar come into this game off the back of two straight wins, but this is a step up in class. Greece won six of their ten games in 2022 (D1 L3). You can back the Greeks to be ahead at half-time, over 2.5 goals and Gibraltar to receive the most cards, at combined odds of 2.526/4.

Faroes did well in Nations League

Moldova 2.588/5 v Faroe Islands 3.259/4; The Draw 3.1511/5

Friday 24 March, 19:45

The Faroe Islands were pretty competitive in the Nations League, beating both Lithuania and Turkey. Moldova's only home clean sheet in the last ten games came against Liechtenstein and you can back both teams to score at 2.186/5.

Easy win for Serbia

Serbia 1.11/10 v Lithuania 42.041/1; The Draw 13.012/1

Friday 24 March, 19:45

Lithuania have now gone nine games without a win (D1 L8) and look certain to taste defeat again. Serbia tend to be pretty prolific scorers at home and you can back them to be ahead at half-time and for there to be over 2.5 goals at 1.768/11.

Belgium lacking class in defence

Sweden 3.55 v Belgium 2.35/4; The Draw 3.45

Friday 24 March, 19:45

The Italian coach Domenico Tedesco is now in charge of Belgium and it will be fascinating to see how he tries to breathe new life into a side that looked very tired at the World Cup. He's dispensed with some of the older generation, but the players coming through aren't of the same quality, particularly in defence. Both teams to score should land at 1.9310/11.