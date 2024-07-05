Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Dutch destined to reach semi-finals at 2/1

England have the chance to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday when they take on Switzerland.

It promises to be the toughest test yet for Gareth Southgate's side, which suggests that they will need to improve hugely, having struggled to reach this stage.

There are rumours that the manager is about to switch strategy, with Marc Guehi's suspension leading to a change to playing with three central defenders and wing-backs.

That would seem likely to give England better balance and with Switzerland also playing that system, it would see the Three Lions lining up like-for-like, having struggled against such formations in the games against Serbia and Denmark.

Switzerland have already claimed one big scalp in this tournament, having defeated Italy 2-0 in the Round of 16.

They also came within seconds of defeating the hosts Germany. Since the 2022 World Cup, the Swiss have only been beaten once in 18 games (W8 D9).

Switzerland are something of a draw specialist and have also conceded relatively rarely in 2024. In their eight games this year they have kept four clean sheets and have not let in more than one goal in any game.

This could be another game for England that goes into extra time. The draw and under 2.5 goals can be combined at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back England and Switzerland to draw and under 2.5 goals SBK 2/1

If the first quarter-final seems likely to be a tense affair, we can perhaps expect a more exciting game between Netherlands and Turkey.

Both have shown moments of defensive frailty in this tournament, combined with attacking flair. The Dutch games have averaged 2.75 goals at Euro 2024, with Turkey's matches averaging 3.25.

The Netherlands come into this contest having produced their best performance so far. They beat Romania 3-0 in the Round of 16, with Cody Gakpo scoring his third goal in this competition.

With Donyell Malen coming off the bench to add a brace, it looks like Ronald Koeman has stumbled upon his best team.

Xavi Simons has found a role as a central attacking midfielder, while the side looked much better for the return of Denzel Dumfries.

Turkey have suffered a blow in that regard, after their centre-back Merih Demiral received a two-match ban from UEFA, following his inappropriate celebration after the 2-1 win against Austria, in which he scored both goals.

The Turks' win was very much against the run of play and required some heroic defending and goalkeeping. With the Dutch also likely to dominate the possession against them, one wonders if they will be able to pull off a similar performance, or if they will be spent, having withstood so much pressure from Austria.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals seems a great starting point for any Bet Builder for this match and if you add Netherlands to win, you get odds of 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands to beat Turkey, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 2/1

