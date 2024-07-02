Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Back Austria to make the quarter-finals at 3/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen for Tuesday's tips here!

Ronald Koeman's Dutch team could only finish third in Group C, but it hasn't turned out too badly for them, as they are on the easier side of the draw. They are rated as sixth favourites at 12/113.00 to win Euro 2024, with only England available at a shorter price from their side.

It is hard to say that price is justified. Netherlands did not perform well in the group stage, needing a late goal to beat Poland in their opener. While they can count themselves unlucky to have had a goal disallowed against France, their opponents wasted a lot of chances themselves.

In the final game they struggled against the energy of Austria and lost 3-2. They now need to rebuild, against beatable yet challenging opposition in the form of Romania.

Romania topped Group E, thanks largely to a 3-0 win over Ukraine in their opening game. It should be remembered that two of their goals were due to goalkeeper errors, which made it a more comfortable victory than should have really been the case.

The following 2-0 loss to Belgium should be encouraging to the Dutch, although Romania did create chances to equalise in that match. For a nation possessing as many quality defensive options as the Netherlands, the performance of their back four is a concern, conceding four goals in their three games so far.

There should be more goals in this one. Let's take a chance on combining both teams to score, with over 2.5 goals and Cody Gakpo to score at 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and Gakpo to score SBK 4/1

The last of the Round of 16 games sees Austria take on Turkey.

Though tipped as a dark horse in this tournament, the Austrians were not expected to finish above France and Netherlands.

Even in defeat to the French, Ralf Rangnick's side put in a very strong performance, which they followed up with a 3-1 win over Poland and a 3-2 victory over Austria.

They are an exciting team and they have good reason to expect the goals to continue to flow when they face Turkey. These sides met in a friendly as recently as March, with Austria winning 6-1 at home.

Turkey have been entertaining themselves, scoring five and conceding five across their games in Group F.

They enjoyed victories over Georgia and Czech Republic, but the 3-0 defeat to Portugal perhaps revealed their level, indicating that they will be beaten by strong opposition.

Austria fall into this category nowadays and should beat Turkey again. These energetic teams should serve up a great spectacle for the neutral and you can back an Austria win and both teams to score at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet Back Austria win and both teams to score SBK 3/1

