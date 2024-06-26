Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Back another Belgian win at 12/5
Dan Fitch has tips for all four of Wednesday's Euro 2024 fixtures and he fancies Belgium to win an enertaining match with Ukraine...
-
Romania and Belgium will qualify automatically from Group E
-
Portugal second string can beat Georgia
-
Goals will flow when Czechs meet Turks
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Slovakia v Romania (Wednesday, 17:00)
There is absolutely everything to play for in Group E, where all four teams have democratically shared one win apiece.
Both Slovakia and Romania tasted their victories in their first outings. Slovakia created the shock of the tournament when they beat Belgium, while the Romanians pulled off a 3-0 win against Ukraine. They have since been brought back down to earth, with Ukraine mounting a comeback victory against Slovakia and Romania being beaten by Belgium.
These two teams are both capable and have been in decent form, but Romania's defensive performances stand out, having kept seven clean sheets from their last eleven games. A point might suit Romania, so play it safe by backing them in the Draw No Bet market at 11/102.11.
Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Wednesday's tips here!
Ukraine v Belgium (Wednesday, 17:00)
It the other game in Group E, Ukraine take on a resurgent Belgium.
While the Ukrainians managed to beat Slovakia, they looked far from convincing. In contrast, Belgium were much better in their 2-0 win against Romania, with goalscorer Kevin De Bruyne looking particularly impressive.
Domenico Tedesco's team will be looking to build momentum and claim a second victory. The amount of chances they conceded against Romania suggests that this will be competitive and you can back a Belgium win and both teams to score at 12/53.40.
Georgia v Portugal (Wednesday, 20:00)
Group F concludes on Wednesday night, as Georgia look to do some giant-killing against Portugal.
The Portuguese have won the group, but though Roberto Martinez is likely to heavily rotate his side, he will still field a side containing real quality, no matter who he picks. The second-string will also be motivated to prove that they deserve more opportunities, so Georgia are going to have to deal with an onslaught, in a game that they need to win.
Portugal were 2-0 up at half-time against Turkey and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 1/12.00.
Czech Republic v Turkey (Wednesday, 20:00)
The other game in Group F, promises to be an entertaining encounter when Czech Republic meet Turkey.
Czech Republic have Georgia's wayward finishing to thank for the fact that they did not lose their match against the minnows in the closing moments. Instead, the walked away with a draw, which means that they need to go for a win here. A draw would suit Turkey, but they look like a team that are better equipped to try and win games.
Though the Turks have the extra quality, this looks like a game in which it is sensible to avoid the result. Combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 11/102.11.
Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
Back Romania draw no bet against Slovakia at 11/102.11
Back Belgium to beat Ukraine and both teams to score at 12/53.40
Back Portugal to beat Georgia half-time/full-time at 1/12.00
Back both Czech Republic and Turkey to score and over 2.5 goals at 11/102.11
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last16 Stat Pack: Germany fouls at 6/4 & Bastoni shots at 8/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Germany v Denmark: Hosts to net uncomfortable win
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Opta Preview: Mbappe to make his mark and 11/4 England bet
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Tips: Back 15/2 Kane for Golden Boot on the Betfair Exchange