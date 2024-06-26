Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Back another Belgian win at 12/5

Romania and Belgium will qualify automatically from Group E

Portugal second string can beat Georgia

Goals will flow when Czechs meet Turks

There is absolutely everything to play for in Group E, where all four teams have democratically shared one win apiece.

Both Slovakia and Romania tasted their victories in their first outings. Slovakia created the shock of the tournament when they beat Belgium, while the Romanians pulled off a 3-0 win against Ukraine. They have since been brought back down to earth, with Ukraine mounting a comeback victory against Slovakia and Romania being beaten by Belgium.

These two teams are both capable and have been in decent form, but Romania's defensive performances stand out, having kept seven clean sheets from their last eleven games. A point might suit Romania, so play it safe by backing them in the Draw No Bet market at 11/102.11.

It the other game in Group E, Ukraine take on a resurgent Belgium.

While the Ukrainians managed to beat Slovakia, they looked far from convincing. In contrast, Belgium were much better in their 2-0 win against Romania, with goalscorer Kevin De Bruyne looking particularly impressive.

Domenico Tedesco's team will be looking to build momentum and claim a second victory. The amount of chances they conceded against Romania suggests that this will be competitive and you can back a Belgium win and both teams to score at 12/53.40.

Georgia v Portugal (Wednesday, 20:00)

Group F concludes on Wednesday night, as Georgia look to do some giant-killing against Portugal.

The Portuguese have won the group, but though Roberto Martinez is likely to heavily rotate his side, he will still field a side containing real quality, no matter who he picks. The second-string will also be motivated to prove that they deserve more opportunities, so Georgia are going to have to deal with an onslaught, in a game that they need to win.

Portugal were 2-0 up at half-time against Turkey and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 1/12.00.

Czech Republic v Turkey (Wednesday, 20:00)

The other game in Group F, promises to be an entertaining encounter when Czech Republic meet Turkey.

Czech Republic have Georgia's wayward finishing to thank for the fact that they did not lose their match against the minnows in the closing moments. Instead, the walked away with a draw, which means that they need to go for a win here. A draw would suit Turkey, but they look like a team that are better equipped to try and win games.

Though the Turks have the extra quality, this looks like a game in which it is sensible to avoid the result. Combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 11/102.11.

