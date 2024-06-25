Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Austrian star is value to continue fine form at 12/5

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Of the two games that conclude Group D, it is surely this enticing encounter between Netherlands and Austria that all neutral eyes will be feasting upon.

The Dutch are top of the group with four points after their 0-0 draw with France, but can take nothing for granted against Ralf Rangnick's impressive side. A point would probably be enough for Austria to progress following their 3-1 win over Poland, but a win would ensure their automatic passage to the last-16.

Christoph Baumgartner produced one of the best performances of the tournament against Poland, as he scored Austria second goal. The RB Leipzig attacker now has five goals in six internationals in 2024 and looks a bargain price at 12/53.40 to either score or assist.

Recommended Bet Back Baumgartner to score or assist for Austria against Netherlands SBK 12/5

In the other game in Group D, France will be hoping to move to the top of the table with a win against pointless Poland.

A victory will see France win the group, unless the Netherlands also beat Austria. Didier Deschamps team really should have beaten the Dutch, but were guilt of profligacy without their star forward Kylian Mbappe. The new Real Madrid signing missed the last game after breaking his nose against Austria.

Poland have lost both games and will finish bottom of the group, regardless of this result. With France yet to concede a this tournament, back them to win to nil at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back France to beat Poland to nil SBK 1/1

England expects when the national team faces Slovenia, but will they finally deliver?

Though the English are top of Group C, they have been far from impressive, particularly in their most recent match against Denmark, which they drew 1-1. Gareth Southgate must surely make some changes going into this final match, with the centre of midfield and the left of the team, looking lacklustre.

Slovenia have drawn their two games in this competition and are now unbeaten in eight (W4 D4). England have the talent to be beating them of course, but it is hard to have much faith in them at short odds. Instead, let's back Jude Bellingham to have a livelier game, with the midfielder priced at 10/111.91 to have a shot on target and to be fouled.

Recommended Bet Back Bellingham to have a shot on target and be fouled SBK 10/11

Serbia need a win against a Denmark side that are currently second in Group C.

Morten Hjulmand's 25-yard goal against England secured the second point of the tournament for the Danes, following their previous 1-1 draw with Slovenia. They are now unbeaten in six (W3 D2), but that is a run that Serbia must bring to an end, if they are to stand a realistic chance of staying in Euro 2024.

The Serbs have struggled to score in this tournament, despite the attacking riches in their squad. With Denmark failing to kill off Slovenia and then not making too many clear cut chances against England, despite an impressive performance, this has the look of a low scoring game. Under 2.5 goals is 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals between Denmark and Serbia SBK 10/11

