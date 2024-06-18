Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Two bets at 3/1 and 11/8 for two games on Tuesday

Roberto Martinez
Roberto Martinez's Portugal side won all of their qualifying games.

Dan Fitch has tips for both of Tuesday's two Euro 2024 fixtures from Group F, where he is expecting a show of Portuguese dominance to see a same-game treble land against the Czech Republic.

  • Turkey will spoil Georgia's party

  • Portugal treble provides value

Turkey v Georgia (Tuesday, 17:00)

Tuesday is all about Group F, with Turkey expected to get off to a winning start against Georgia.

The Georgians are the lowest ranked team at Euro 2024. They only made the play-offs due to their performances in the Nations League, but they then overcame the odds to make the tournament, beating Luxembourg 2-0 and winning a penalty shootout against Greece.

Since then they have prepared for their European Championship finals debut with a 3-1 friendly win against Montenegro. Much will be expected of the Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for his country. Georges Mikautadze is another player to watch, with the Metz forward having scored eight times in his last twelve games for Georgia.

For all of Georgia's attacking prowess, Turkey will view this as an opportunity to find some form and kick off their campaign with a win. They are currently without a victory in five games (W3 D2), but it should be noted that all of those matches were away from home and were against relatively strong opposition.

Go a little further back and you'll find that Turkey beat both Croatia and Germany last year. They have scored in eleven of their last twelve games, but they do also concede regularly, with Austria putting six past them in March.

This could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Georgia, so they need to go for it against an opponent that can be vulnerable. Back a Turkey win and both teams to score at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Turkey to beat Georgia and both teams to score

SBK3/1

Portugal v Czech Republic (Tuesday, 20:00)

Portugal and Czech Republic will be the last two teams to start their Euro 2024 campaigns, when they meet on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese were the only team to enjoy a perfect qualification campaign, winning all ten of their games, keeping nine clean sheets in the process. Since qualifying they haven't been so impressive, losing two of their five games (W3) and conceding in four of them.

As was the case in Roberto Martinez's previous role with Belgium, the manager has the luxury of picking from a squad that possesses real depth of quality. It doesn't seem like he quite knows his best side yet, with Martinez having experimented with different formations in the build up to this tournament.

Czech Republic are unbeaten in seven (W6 D1), winning each of their last five games. It should be noted that their opposition has not been particularly strong during this run, with Portugal representing a major step up in class.

That said, Ivan Hasek's side will fancy their chances of qualifying for this group, regardless of the result of this match, with matches to come against Georgia and Turkey. Portugal's recent results have shown that they are beatable, but realistically we have to expect them to have a little too much class for the Czechs.

Betfair's #OddsOnThat section features a bet when you can back Portugal to win, while also recording the most shots on target and winning the most corners, at a price of 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet

Back Portugal to beat Czech Republic, Portugal to have the most shots on target and Portugal to win the most corners

SBK11/8

