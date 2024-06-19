Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Use #OddsOnThat to boost Germans up to 13/8
Dan Fitch has tips for all three of Wednesday's Euro 2024 fixtures and he fancies Switzerland's price for a win against struggling Scotland.
-
Croatia will bounce back with win
-
Germany will claim another dominant victory
-
Swiss will serve up more sorrow for Scots
-
Croatia v Albania (Wednesday, 14:00)
Croatia and Albania are both looking to win their first points in Group B.
The Croats suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Spain in their opening game. While some of the defending by the Croats was poor, their overall performance was not as bad as the scoreline suggests. They created plenty of chances, which include a saved penalty from which the subsequent converted rebound was disallowed.
Albania got off to a perfect start against Italy when they were gifted a goal, but the reigning European Champions fought back to win 2-1. This was always going to be a tough group for Albania and there was little evidence in their first game to suggest that they won't lose all three of their games.
With Spain and Italy clashing on Thursday, Croatia have the chance to reignite their campaign. Each of Croatia's last four games have seen at least three goals scored and you can back them to win with over 2.5 goals at 7/52.40.
Germany v Hungary (Wednesday, 17:00)
The Euro 2024 hosts Germany are back in action on Wednesday evening when they take on Hungary.
Germany ripped Scotland apart with a 5-1 win in the opening game of this competition. With the Scots being reduced to ten-men for the second-half, Julian Nagelsmann had the luxury of making plenty of changes to refresh his side. We can expect him to field the same starting lineup against Hungary, with a win set to send Germany through to the last-16.
Hungary were 2-0 down by half-time time against Switzerland and did not get going into the second-half of a game that they eventually lost 3-1. That defeat means that they have only won one of their last seven matches to be played outside of Hungary (D4 L2).
It's hard to envisage anything other but another defeat for Hungary. You can back Germany to win, Germany to record the most shots on target and the most corners, along with Hungary to receive the most cards, at 13/82.63.
Scotland v Switzerland (Wednesday, 20:00)
Scotland have a mountain to climb, as they look to recover from their thrashing in the opening game, when they meet Switzerland.
Plenty of teams lose an opening mach in a tournament and bounce back, but Scotland's loss has the potential to be particularly scarring. It was also just the latest in a long line of poor results since Steve Clarke's team qualified for Euro 2024. They have only won one of their last ten games (D3 L6), suffering big defeats against England, France and Netherlands, before their mauling by the Germans.
Switzerland are not quite in that sort of class, but they certainly have the ability to inflict another loss upon the Scots, as they demonstrated with their win over Hungary. Since the 2022 World Cup, they have only lost one of their last 15 games (W7 D7).
Given the respective form of the teams, Switzerland are generously priced to win at 20/231.87, with a victory seeing them able to book a place in the knockout stages, prior to their final match with Germany.
Recommended bets
