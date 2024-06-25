Euro 2024 Tips on Tuesday: Back 6/4 best bet in Denmark v Serbia
It's the final round of fixtures in Group C and Group D on Tuesday and Mark Stinchcombe is back to pick out his best bet of the games on show...
-
Denmark need a win to guarantee qualification
-
Serbia need a win to qualify
-
Recipe for cards with so much at stake
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
England Superboost
Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.
We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.
So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.
Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!
Denmark v Serbia - 20:00
A huge clash in Munich in Group C, with both sides needing a win to guarantee qualification. Denmark are on two points and Serbia sit bottom on one point, so with England top on four points, only three points for both sides will be enough to keep qualifying in their own hands.
Denmark come into this as 6/52.20 favourites and it's not something I'm rushing to back. The Danish fans themselves are pessimistic after the last World Cup and results in qualifying and rightly so. In Qatar, they failed to win a game, lost two and scored just one goal. Then in qualifying for Germany, they only finishing joint top with Slovenia, with the campaign getting off to an awful start with losing 3-2 to Kazakhstan as 1/51.20 faves. The ship has been steadied somewhat winning nine of their last 14 but six of those were v San Marino, Faroe Islands, the return game v Kazakhstan, Finland and Northern Ireland. And despite that run, they've now won just one of their last 10 group stage games at a major tournament.
As for Serbia, they come into this as a 23/103.30 chance and it's a similar tale of woe. At the last World Cup they came away with a solitary point as well as eight goals conceded. Clean sheets continue to be an issue, in 17 games since Qatar they have managed just four shut-outs. They've lost six of their last 12 games, including Hungary doing the double of them in qualifying, whilst their winless run at major tournaments now stands at seven consecutive matches, drawing two and losing five. So it's understandable why Denmark are faves.
So what's the bet? Well, with so much on the line and both sides needing a win, we've got to get involved with the cards! We can get 6/42.50 on over 4.5 cards and we've already seen multiple matches from round two onwards, that when tensions heat up between teams of similar ability the cards increase:
- Five in Scotland v Switzerland R2
- Six Slovenia v Serbia R2
- Five Spain v Italy R2
- Six Poland v Austria R2
- Nine Georgia v Czechia R2
- Five Scotland v Hungary R3
- Eight Croatia v Italy R3
Denmark aren't traditionally a dirty side but they picked up three cards alone v England in round two and no surprise Serbia picked up four v Slovenia with their tournament on the line, desperately chasing a last minute equaliser to stay alive. Serbia have actually impressively collected two+ yellow cards in each of their last 14 major tournaments matches. Including their final group game in Qatar where they also needed a win v Switzerland. That night there were 10 cards (!) with Serbia collecting six! All of those booked that day have also started a game here in Germany, so all the ingredients are here for the potential for things to explode again.
The referee looks to be a decent appointment in Frenchman François Letexier who gave the third most cards per-game in Ligue 1 last season. He actually refereed Serbia away at Hungary in the qualifiers and gave five yellow cards and one red card that day.
Now check out Paul Higham's preview of the other group game in England v Slovenia!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
-
Football Betting Tips
Copa America Tipsheet: Back Venezuela to frustrate Mexico at 7/4
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Group stage wrap and last-16 trends points to 50/1 goalscorer bet
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Slovenia Reaction: Further struggle but optimism for the knock-outs
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Group A Review: Solid Swiss can progress further