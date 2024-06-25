Euro 2024 Tips on Tuesday: Back 6/4 best bet in Denmark v Serbia

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia

Denmark v Serbia - 20:00

A huge clash in Munich in Group C, with both sides needing a win to guarantee qualification. Denmark are on two points and Serbia sit bottom on one point, so with England top on four points, only three points for both sides will be enough to keep qualifying in their own hands.

Denmark come into this as 6/52.20 favourites and it's not something I'm rushing to back. The Danish fans themselves are pessimistic after the last World Cup and results in qualifying and rightly so. In Qatar, they failed to win a game, lost two and scored just one goal. Then in qualifying for Germany, they only finishing joint top with Slovenia, with the campaign getting off to an awful start with losing 3-2 to Kazakhstan as 1/51.20 faves. The ship has been steadied somewhat winning nine of their last 14 but six of those were v San Marino, Faroe Islands, the return game v Kazakhstan, Finland and Northern Ireland. And despite that run, they've now won just one of their last 10 group stage games at a major tournament.

As for Serbia, they come into this as a 23/103.30 chance and it's a similar tale of woe. At the last World Cup they came away with a solitary point as well as eight goals conceded. Clean sheets continue to be an issue, in 17 games since Qatar they have managed just four shut-outs. They've lost six of their last 12 games, including Hungary doing the double of them in qualifying, whilst their winless run at major tournaments now stands at seven consecutive matches, drawing two and losing five. So it's understandable why Denmark are faves.

So what's the bet? Well, with so much on the line and both sides needing a win, we've got to get involved with the cards! We can get 6/42.50 on over 4.5 cards and we've already seen multiple matches from round two onwards, that when tensions heat up between teams of similar ability the cards increase:

Five in Scotland v Switzerland R2

Six Slovenia v Serbia R2

Five Spain v Italy R2

Six Poland v Austria R2

Nine Georgia v Czechia R2

Five Scotland v Hungary R3

Eight Croatia v Italy R3

Denmark aren't traditionally a dirty side but they picked up three cards alone v England in round two and no surprise Serbia picked up four v Slovenia with their tournament on the line, desperately chasing a last minute equaliser to stay alive. Serbia have actually impressively collected two+ yellow cards in each of their last 14 major tournaments matches. Including their final group game in Qatar where they also needed a win v Switzerland. That night there were 10 cards (!) with Serbia collecting six! All of those booked that day have also started a game here in Germany, so all the ingredients are here for the potential for things to explode again.

The referee looks to be a decent appointment in Frenchman François Letexier who gave the third most cards per-game in Ligue 1 last season. He actually refereed Serbia away at Hungary in the qualifiers and gave five yellow cards and one red card that day.