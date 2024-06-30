Euro 2024 Tips on Sunday: Back huge 93-1 bet in Spain v Georgia

Spain heavy favourites

Georgia dangerours on the break

Spanish cards to flow

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!

Euro 2024... Only Bettor. Listen to our latest review and England tips now

England v Slovakia Superboost

Betfair customers have voted for Sunday's Superboost to be 'England NOT to have a shot in the first 10 minutes (v Slovakia)'. They clearly know their stuff, as the Three Lions have failed to have a single attempt in the opening 10 minutes of any of their three Euro 2024 games so far.

The selection has had a (super) boost up to 3/14.00!

Recommended Bet Back England not to have a shot in the first 10 mins (v Slovakia) - was 2/1 NOW SBK 3/1

Spain v Georgia

The clash of Cologne this will be referred to in future if things go to plan. Especially with this being their fifth meeting in the last three years with the sides being drawn together in qualifying for both the European Championships and the World Cup. Spain have won all four by scorelines of 3-1, 7-1, 4-0 and 2-1 so it is no surprise they come in as big favourite at just 1/61.17. However, it's the cards I want to focus on here with 17 being shown across the four previous meeting at an average of 4.25 per-game. The referee is Francois Letexier from France who showed four cards in Denmark v Serbia and four cards in Croatia v Albania in the group stages, so it makes sense the line is set at 3.5 with overs priced at 6/101.60.

Therefore, there are a number of specific players I want to focus on. First up is Dani Carvajal at 7/24.50. He will line up at right-back and be up against Georgia's wing-wizard in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Napoli man has seen the opposition right-back booked in nine of his last 23 games for Georgia (39%) with his dribbling ability often causing all sorts of problems. He's the second most fouled player in the competition at 3.3 times per-game which is in-line with being the second most fouled player in Serie A last season. Carvajal is no stranger to a card having collected a whopping 167 in his club career and seven in his last 16 starts for Spain. Right-back Pedro Porro was booked in one of the three games Kvaratskhelia played against Spain.

Next is holding midfielder Rodri who will also be tasked with dealing with Georgia's players on the counter-attack. The midfielder already picked up two cards in both his games in the group stages and now has five in his last 11 caps for La Roja. Indeed one of those yellows came last time they met Georgia. Premier League fans will know he is no stranger to a card, collecting 11 for Manchester City last season. We can back him at 9/25.50.

Finally I also want to back Robin Le Normand to collect a card at 5/16.00. He's picked up four cards in his last nine caps and at club level collected the third most cards in La Liga last season with 13 in just 29 games for Real Sociedad. He really looks to be stamping his mark on the team having committed five fouls across his two starts in Germany. Playing on the right-hand side of central defence, he will also be tasked with stopping Kvaratskhelia.

One of the best pieces of advice I ever got in betting was "always be greedy" and that's exactly what I'm also going to do here. I'm going to back all three double combinations as well as the 93/1 jackpot treble. All three players were booked against Italy in the group stages. It couldn't happen again, could it?

Recommended Bet Back Dani Carvajal to be Shown a Card SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Rodri to be Shown a Card SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Robin Le Normand to be Shown a Card SBK 5/1