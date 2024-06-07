Group F Stat Pack: Best bets for Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic & Georgia

Portugal have reached the semi-final stage (or better) in four of the last six European Championships and the Selecao are worthy hot favourites to take top honours in Group F. Roberto Martinez has released the shackles since taking control, adopting a more proactive approach that's paid dividends with a series of eye-catching efforts.

The 2016 champions breezed through qualification - scoring the most goals and conceding the fewest en-route to Germany - and so stacked is Martinez's star-studded squad that Portugal could legitimately field two starting XIs that are would be well capable of competing for outright glory this summer.

It's difficult to dismiss a side that's spine features the likes of Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and even ever-green Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal arrive in bullish mood and I'm happy to support the Selecao in their quest for a second continental crown.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to win Euro 2024 SBK 7/1

The Goalscorer - Cristiano Ronaldo

Remarkably, Cristiano Ronaldo has missed only two of Portugal's last 49 major tournament matches - both of which were third round group games. Despite departing European football for the Saudi Arabian riches, the 39-year-old continues to spearhead the Selecao's attack and is on penalty duty too. CR7 struck 10 goals in qualification and is the all-time top goalscorer in European Championship history.

The Shooter - Joao Cancelo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the obvious candidate here but scratch beneath the surface and attacking right-back Joao Cancelo will be worth a watch in the shots markets. The 30-year-old is capable of playing on either flank and is renowned for his enterprising approach, averaging 1.85 shots per-90 during qualification, as well as 1.00 shot per-90 over the past two years of domestic club football.

The Fouler - Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha provides a crucial physical presence to the Portuguese midfield that's dominated by technically-gifted playmakers. The Fulham destroyer has averaged 0.38 yellows per-90 over his past two years of Premier League action and committed 10 fouls in just 555 minutes of qualification action.

The Creator - Bruno Fernandes

A petulant brat at times, decisive and dangerous most others, Bruno Fernandes has excelled in Portuguese colours since Roberto Martinez took charge. The Manchester United man scored six and created eight goals during qualification, displaying his game-changing ability with the 29-year-old now the Selecao's chief playmaker and influencer.

Recommended Bet Back Bruno Fernandes for Most Tournament Assists SBK 12/1

Turkey reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008, a campaign that saw the Crescent Stars housed alongside Portugal and Czech Republic in the group-stages. Vincenzo Montella will be hoping history can repeat itself as an emerging crop of exciting youngsters begin to make their mark ahead of this summer's tournament.

The Italian boss has rejuvenated the squad, investing in youth and prioritising a proactive, possession-based style that suited the side's strengths. However, Turkey still lack a solid core and March's humiliating 6-1 friendly defeat at Austria have raised valid concerns about the Crescent Stars' defensive fragilities.

Key Player - Hakan Calhanoglu

Not short of confidence (Hakan Calhanoglu is the self-proclaimed best deep-lying playmaker in the world), the 30-year-old creative maestro is the conductor and captain of the Turkish team. Possessing a phenomenal passing range, the Inter Milan ace is a serious threat from set-pieces, and still boasts a wickedly accurate long-range shot.

The Goalscorer - Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz broke into the Juventus side this season and is well-suited to Montella's high-pressing philosophy. The German-born former Bayern Munich youngster scored versus Germany on his full international debut last November and has attributes aplenty; the powerful 6'2"forward has two good feet and an eye for the spectacular.

The Fouler - Zeki Celik

Attack-minded right-back Zeki Celik hasn't enjoyed a huge amount of game-time with Roma this season yet still committed multiple fouls in four of his six Serie A outings when appearing for at least an hour. The marauding defender remains a reliable part of the Turkish rearguard and loves to get stuck-in.

The One to Watch - Arda Guler

Injured for the first half of the season, Arda Guler is back and ready shine at Euro 2024. Operating on the right or from the centre behind the main striker, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been dubbed the "Turkish Messi" by local press and scored six goals in 12 outings for Real Madrid following his high-profile move last summer.

The Czech Republic's route to Euro 2024 was far from seamless. The Lions saw head coach Jaroslav Silhavy step down immediately after sealing the nation's place at an eighth successive European Championship, meaning new boss Ivan Hasek only arrived in the hot-seat in January of this year. Preparations have therefore been unsettled.

Nevertheless, the Czechs will call upon their recent non-negotiables of defensive discipline and hard-work, a component that's seen the Lions lose just twice in their last 14 fixtures. Obdurate opponents, the Czech's do possess plenty of threat from set-piece situations and will be bolstered by the return of talisman Patrik Schick.

The Goalscorer - Patrik Schick

A five-goal haul at Euro 2020, including a memorable strike from the halfway line against Scotland, showcased the ability of Bayer Leverkusen's hitman. Didn't play a minute of qualification through injury but the powerful and elegant 28-year-old has been eased back to full fitness and boasts an excellent one-in-two international goals record.

The Shooter - Adam Hlozek

Versatile young forward Adam Hlozek hasn't found the consistent form expected of him since a big-money move to Bayer Leverkusen. Even so, the 21-year-old can still call upon a solid collection of data, averaging 3.32 shots per-90 during qualification and a 0.33 non-penalty goals per-90 return across the last two domestic seasons.

The Fouler - Tomas Soucek

Skipper Tomas Soucek is one of the Czechs key players, occupying the box-to-box midfield position at the heart of the side. The current Czech Footballer of the Year played every minute of qualification and poses a big threat from set-pieces, yet also committed an average of 1.39 fouls per-90, tallying nicely with his West Ham numbers.

The Creator - Antonin Barak

Jaroslav Silhavy was criticised for being too conservative before leaving his coaching post and infamously fell-out with the maverick that is Antonin Barak. Ivan Hasek has brought the creative central midfielder back into the group and the Fiorentina star will be eager to impress following his recall to the group in March.

They were dancing on the streets of Tbilisi after Georgia overcame Greece in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to secure the nation's first-ever major tournament qualification. Headlined by Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the debutants shouldn't be dismissed with an exciting crop of players beginning to make their mark.

Willy Sagnol's side averaged the lowest possession during qualification of teams who made it to Geramny - and their strong defensive structure makes the underdogs difficult to open up. When the ball is turned over, transitions can be explosive with pace and potential packed into forward areas. Dogged and determined, they won't be easy meat.

Key Player - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is already Georgia's standout all-time star having played an enormous role in the Crusaders' recent progression, as well as his key role in securing Napoli's first Scudetto in 33 years. Having earned the nickname 'Kvaradona' after the late Diego Maradona, the wing wizard has the ability to tie any defence in knots.

The Goalscorer - Georges Mikautadze

A big-money move to Ajax last summer failed to work out for Georges Mikautadze, but the 23-year-old has rekindled his form back at Metz. Despite enduring Ligue 1 relegation, the French-born forward ending the campaign with 13 in just 20 appearances and his nine goals in 24 outings for Georgia also commands respect.

Recommended Bet Back Georges Mikautadze to be Top Georgia Goalscorer SBK 5/1

The Dictator/Passer - Giorgi Chakvetadze

Giorgi Chakvetadze was once linked with a move to Barcelona before injury blighted his progress as a teenager, yet Watford's attacking midfielder remains a key component of the Crusaders' side; the 24-year-old provided three assists in qualifying and operates off a 0.24 Expected Assists (xA) figure per-90 over the past two years of domestic data.

The One to watch - Giorgi Mamardashvili

As rank outsiders and with the competition's lowest average possession figure in qualification, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili might well be busy this summer as shots rain down on Georgia's goal. Fortunately for Georgia, the 23-year-old stopper is garnering a big reputation following his standout displays in La Liga with Valencia.