Scotland face Cyprus

Wales begin life with Bale

Haaland injured for Spain clash

Opening win for Scotland

Scotland 1.261/4 v Cyprus 17.016/1; The Draw 6.611/2

Saturday 25 March, 14:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Scotland need to start their Euro 2024 campaign off with a win, having been drawn alongside the likes of Spain and Norway in Group A.

In recent years the Scots have been difficult to beat at home, losing only two of their last 17 matches (W11 D4). They don't tend to be prolific scorers, so go with a Scotland win and under 3.5 goals at 4/5 on the Sportsbook.

Back Scotland to beat Cyprus and under 3.5 goals @ 4/5

Turkey could concede

Armenia 9.28/1 v Turkey 1.4740/85; The Draw 4.67/2

Saturday 25 March, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Online

Turkey come into this match off the back of two victories, but in their most recent away game they lost 2-1 against the Faroe Islands.

Stefan Kuntz's team have conceded in each of their last four games and that could be key to finding some value, with Armenia scoring against the likes of Scotland and Republic of Ireland in the last year. A Turkey win and both teams to score is 4.03/1.

Back Turkey to beat Armenia and both teams to score @ 4.0

Easy win for Swiss

Belarus 18.017/1 v Switzerland 1.232/9; The Draw 7.06/1

Saturday 25 March, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

Switzerland tend to be pretty consistent when it comes to them beating the teams that you would expect them to. Belarus certainly fall into this category, having only won one of their last eight games (D3 L3). A Switzerland win and over 2.5 goals is 1.855/6.

Back Switzerland to beat Belarus and over 2.5 goals @ 1.85

Israel guarantee goals

Israel 1.981/1 v Kosovo 4.47/2; The Draw 3.55

Saturday 25 March, 17:00

Live on Viaplay Online

Israel tend to be involved in entertaining matches where goals flow at both ends. Kosovo are much the same and with twelve of Israel's last 13 games seeing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score simultaneously land, you should combine those wagers using Bet Builder at 2.39.

Back both Israel and Kosovo to score and over 2.5 goals @ 2.39

Romania will get the job done early

Andorra 21.020/1 v Romania 1.222/9; The Draw 7.06/1

Saturday 25 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Online

Romania should get off to a flying start in Group I. Though inconsistent, they are capable of heavy victories, beating Bosnia 4-1 in September and Moldova 5-0 in October. Andorra do tend to keep things tight, but Romania should win half-time/full-time at 1.84/5.

Back Romania to beat Andorra half-time/full-time @ 1.8

Wales struggles will continue

Croatia 1.625/8 v Wales 7.06/1; The Draw 4.1

Saturday 25 March, 19:45

Live on S4C and Viaplay Online

Wales come into this match without a win in eight (D2 L6), albeit against a generally high standard of opposition. Croatia present another tough test for a team adjusting to life without Gareth Bale. The hosts are pretty generously priced and you can back them to win to nil at 2.47/5.

Back Croatia to beat Wales to nil @ 2.4

Haaland out for Norway

Spain 1.364/11 v Norway 11.521/2; The Draw 5.49/2

Saturday 25 March, 19:45

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

Norway are without the injured Erling Haaland for this match, which will be a relief for the new Spain manager Luis de la Fuente. The Spanish should take advantage to claim all three points, but even without Haaland, Norway are likely to be tough to beat. A home win and under 2.5 goals is 3.412/5.