Spain v France Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast for Tuesday's semi-final

Virgil Van Dijk has committed more fouls than any other player at Euro 2024 (12), at an average of 2.4 per 90.

Indeed, he has made a foul in each of the Netherlands' five games at the tournament so far, and committed 2 or more in four of those - 2 v Poland, 1 v France, 3 v Austria, 4 v Romania, 2 v Turkey.

England (73) are the most fouled team at Euro 2024, whilst both Harry Kane (10) and Jude Bellingham (11) sit in the top five most fouled players at the tournament.

Jamie Kemp: "France haven't trailed at any point at EURO 2024, and Spain have only been behind for 21 minutes overall. Meanwhile, les Bleus have been level on the scoreboard for 82% of their total match time in this tournament - the highest percentage of any side to progress from the group stage. Add to that, their last four first halves of football haven't seen a single goal scored or conceded.

"With the tension ramped up, I'll stick with this one to be a slow burner too. By the final whistle, however, I'll opt for Spain to find a way here. There's not a lot else we've needed to see to be convinced by La Roja so far, and even when bad news hits - a tournament-ending injury for Pedri - the stand-in Dani Olmo goes on to win man of the match in the quarter-final. I'm going with attack to win the day and see Spain to another European Championship showpiece."

Lewis Jones: "Neither team to win six or more corners at 11/102.11 looked a little large to me. The market has France in to win just a little under four corners in 90 minutes and the Spanish market expectation is for just under five, so just a simple calculation of those expected numbers suggest there's a better than 50 per cent chance of neither team winning six or more corners in 90 minutes. Yet we can get 11/102.11 here, which implies a probability of 47 percent. I'd have it closer to 55 percent.

"And for those worried about Spain's likely attack-minded approach that could force lots and lots of corners - how many corners did they win in 90 minutes against Germany? None.

"Just to emphasise the lack of attacking intent on show from the teams left in the competitions, all four of them just won nine corners between them in the quarter-finals. Spain none, England three, Netherlands three and France three. It's not just the goals that are taking a snooze at this stage of the tournament, corners are being dragged down too."

Tipman Tips: "Despite Morata having an average tournament, and not scoring since the opening game, he is expected to retain his place leading the line, with Williams and Yamal either side of him.

"Morata has averaged 1.8 fouls per game so far in the Euros, which is a lot when you consider that he has been subbed off in all four games that he started in the second-half, and only got 20 minutes against Albania. Morata has committed nine fouls in those five games, in just 310 minutes, which gives him an average of a foul every 34.5 minutes.

"He is great value to continue that average here against a much tougher opposition and we are backing him as part of a tasty treble. This first half fouls treble has been boosted from just under 5/16.00 to 11/26.50."

Alan Shearer: "Such a tough game to call. France have been nowhere near what we expect from them but they're still in the semi-finals. Spain have been the best team in the tournament and they've shown great intent, playing wonderful football. Williams and Yamal are outstanding.

"I'm going to go with France. They defend deep and are a really solid defensive unit. I think they may just pip it. I can see both semi-finals going to penalties."

The Opta Stat: "Lamine Yamal has created 14 chances for his Spain teammates at EURO 2024, the most by a Spaniard at a major tournament since Xavi at EURO 2012 (25). He has three assists, with no Spanish player ever

registering more at a single European Championship tournament, while his 14 chances created is the most

by a teenager at a major tournament Opta has on record (since 1966 for World Cup, 1980 for EURO)."

Jimmy The Punt: "Spain have done the second most dribbles in the tournament with Williams (28) ranking third and Yamal (27) fourth for take ons attempted this summer. It is why it is not a surprise to see their direct opponents, left and right backs, racking up the defence output.

"Against Spain, right backs have averaged exactly four tackles a game when Williams plays. No opposition right back has completed less than two tackles and they have attempted an average of seven per game.

"Jules Dounde will be starting at right back for Les Bleus, he has averaged three per game this summer, completed five against Rafael Leao in the last outing, and committed two fouls against Jeremy Doku the game before. I think he might commit a couple of fouls on Tuesday."