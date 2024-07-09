Euro 2024 Semi-Final Tips: Back 7/1 draw best bet

Netherlands v England Superboost

EURO 2024 Semi-Finals

We enter the semi-final stage of EURO 2024 with many labelling the tournament a disappointment with the lack of goals. It's difficult to disagree and there's nothing worse than watching a game you knew had a chance of being dull but not having a penny on the outcome. So let's make sure we get paid to watch tight, cagey, tense football!

Unsurprisingly the forecast of two low scoring games is already heavily factored into the odds. Both draws are priced at 9/52.80 and under 2.5 goals is just 4/91.44 so we have to get creative. Most people will be used to seeing the Draw at least at the 9/43.25 mark and low under 2.5 goals price is because the goal expectancy is just 2.25 goals. So how are we going to attack this?

Well let's firstly get the Draws onside by backing the double at 7/18.00. Yes we're increasing the variance by requiring both games to be a draw at full time to get paid but 7/18.00 is much more attractive than the skinny 9/52.80's (no pun-intended). This century, nine of the last 16 EURO semi-finals have finished in a draw (56% - implied odds of 4/51.80) and we know this is the draw tournament with 10 of the last 19 finishing all square (53%).

This is heavily driven by the low scoring nature of the games, since Round Three of the group stages when the tournament was on the line for the majority, 18 of the 24 games have finished under 2.5 goals (75%) with an average of just 1.75 goals per-game. Yet we know we have a goal expectancy of 2.25 in both games so we could be onto something. The lower the goal expectancy, the greater the chance of zero, one or two goals hence why the draw is a big runner with 0-0 and 1-1 prominent scorelines.

Recommended Bet Back Spain v France & Netherlands v England to finish in Draws after 90mins SBK 7/1

Penalties on the agenda

If the games have finished in a draw after 90 minutes, there's a good chance they've been tight and cagey and likely we'll be in for something similar in extra-time. So let's get both games to go to penalties in the book at 20/121.00.

We're at the semi-final stage now with the chance of final on the line, so there's every chance players are even more cautious compared to the quarter-finals and round of 16. Since EURO 2004, when Greece shocked the world and won the tournament playing "anti-football", 13 of 39 knockout ties from quarter-finals onwards have been decided on penalties (33% - implied odds of 2/13.00). This tournament has been no different with three of the last seven ties being decided by spotkicks.

Recommended Bet Back Spain v France & Netherlands v England both to be decided on Penalties SBK 20/1

No goalscorers could be the way to play it

Finally let's have third longshot to cheer on by backing both games to be goalless at the end of 90 minutes at 38/1. France have failed to score from open play this tournament and their top scorer is own goal! However, they've also only conceded one goal in their five games that read 0-0, 1-0, 1-1, 0-0, 1-0 which includes the likes of Portugal, Belgium and Netherlands. Spain have also conceded just one goal in 90 minutes - an own goal.

In the other semi, England have only conceded three goals whilst creating just 4.3 expected goals in five games plus two lots of extra-time. England's results have finished 1-1, 1-1, 0-0, 1-1, 1-0. Netherlands have already drawn 0-0 with France as we mentioned. However, the bet is to actually back No Goalscorer in the First Goalscorer market at an identical price. Remember that pesky own goal fella above? He's already scored 10 goals this tournament and if our 0-0 bet loses to an own goal or two it still wins giving us a slight piece of insurance.

Recommended Bet Back No Goalscorer in Spain v France & Netherlands v England SBK 38/1

