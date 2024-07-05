Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Tips: Back England penalties at 9/1 with Betfair Exchange

England vs Switzerland

Saturday 6th July, 17:00

Live on BBC One

Gareth Southgate is toying with the idea of a back three against Switzerland.

That is what has been reported by the British media and if I know, so will the Swiss giving them ample time to prepare as such.

Given the England manager's reluctance to switch certain players or change formation so far this summer, it is refreshing to hear he might on Saturday but with the surprise element now gone, the advantages of it have been slightly diluted.

It is part of the reason it is hard to split these two nations.

Between them, they have drawn half of their eight games this summer (2 each) and the underlying data suggests this is par for the course.

Across the tournament, England have a xG goal-difference of +0.4, outperforming their xG by +1.6. Switzerland's xG GD is +1 and they are overperforming it by exactly three.

What does all that mean? Well, Both sides live in the realms of fine margins, both have been fortunate to score as many as they have and both have been fortunate to concede as few as they have.

The draw could be a runner at 3.052/1, especially considering nearly 45% of knockout games since 1996 have ended square.

I am going to be a little greedier and back either time to win on penalties.

Switzerland are 10.009/1 and England are 9.89/1, these prices have shortened since they opened from 10.519/2.

Recommended Bet Back England to win on penalties EXC 9.80

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland to win on penalties EXC 10.0

Netherlands vs Turkey

Saturday 6th July, 20:00

Live on ITV1

I'm still thinking about Mert Gunok's save.

It was basically the last kick of the round of 16 clash between Austria and Turkey when Christopher Baumgartner nodded his header down, off the greasy turf, back across Turkey's goal. Gunok's strong right arm diverted it around the post to secure Turkey a spot in the last eight of a Euros for the first time since 2008.

It is tricky to decipher exactly what Vincenzo Montella's side do but whatever it is, it's working.

Against Austria they took the lead early, doubled it within the hour and then went ultra defensive.

Austria outshot them 21-6, had five shots on target to Turkey's three, created three more 'big chances' and won the xG battle comfortably 3.14- 0.92.

But who cares? Maybe in knockout football, it is better to be lucky because the only stat that matters is the score and roared on by their legions of fans, Turkey are a wildcard.

Montella has skipper Hakan Calhanoglu available but loses midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek to suspension. Centre back Merih Demiral, the scorer of both goals last game, is also suspended, casting some doubt over the Crescent-Stars ability to make it past the Netherlands here.

Oranje might need to be taken seriously after their performance against Romania. It was 3-0 and it flattered the opposition.

After a stogie group stage, Ronald Koeman's side played with unexpected flair in the round of 16. I'll be watching this with a keen eye but happy to sit it out.