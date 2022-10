Familiar foes set to meet again

England have been drawn in Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C with defending champions Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

It will be the third tournament in four that Gareth Southgate's men will face the Italians after the two sides met in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley - Italy winning on penalties - and this year's Nations League in which Roberto Mancini's men drew 0-0 in London before winning 1-0 at the San Siro last month.

The Three Lions have a poor recent record against Italy, failing to win any of their last six meetings, while you have to go all the way back to 1977 to find the last time they beat them in a competitive game.

However, with the top two teams in each group qualifying to Euro 2024 both England and Italy will be firm favourites to progress.

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Scotland get Spain and Haaland

Seeded in the second pot, Scotland will perhaps be disappointed at having to face both Spain and Norway in Group A, while they'll also come up against Georgia and Cyprus.

Steve Clarke's men were recently promoted to the top tier of the Nations League meaning they're guaranteed at least a place in the Euro 2024 Qualifying Play-Offs should they fail to qualify automatically.

But having to face Spain, who they last played in qualifying 12 years ago losing both home and away, and one of the world's most prolific strikers in Norway's Erling Haaland, will be no easy task.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Tough task for Republic of Ireland

Faring worst of the 'home nations' were the Republic of Ireland who were drawn in Group B with two of the strongest teams in the world currently, Netherlands and France, while they will also face previous winners Greece and minnows Gibraltar.

Stephen Kenny's men failed to qualify for Euro 2020 and this year's World Cup and they look to have an enormous task on their hands to qualify for Euro 2024.

Group B: Netherlands, France, Rep of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Pleasing draws for Wales and Northern Ireland

Both Wales and Northern Ireland will be relatively pleased with their draws. Rob Page's men were drawn in Group D alongside Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia and they'll be confident of finishing in the top two.

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Northern Ireland have previously qualified for the European Championships on just once occasion - reached the round of 16 in 2016 - but they'll be more than happy with today's draw.

Ian Baraclough's men will face the much-improved Denmark, but Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino will all present games the Irish are more than capable of winning.

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Euro 2024 Qualifying Groups in Full:

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Rep, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein