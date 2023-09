Scotland will build on perfect record

Spain got off to a good start with a Group A with a 3-0 win in Norway, only to succumb to a shock 2-0 defeat in Scotland.

Despite only having played twice, the fourth placed nation could move above Georgia (P3 W1 D1 L1) in second, with a win. Each of their last seven games have seen a maximum of three goals scored and you can back a Spain win and under 3.5 goals at 5/61.84.

Bosnia's qualification campaign in Group J has been something of a disaster so far, with Faruk Hadzibegic's side winning their opening match with Iceland, before losing each of their next three games.

In such circumstances, the sight of Liechtenstein on the horizon is something of a relief. They have lost each of their last 17 matches. Back Bosnia to be winning at half-time, 'No' in both teams to score in the first-half and over 3.5 goals, at 10/111.88.

Croatian were unbeaten after two games (W1 D1) in Group D, before taking a break to play in the Nations League finals.

Latvia have been beaten in all three of their matches and Croatia seem sure of picking up a victory, to reignite their qualification campaign. Combine Croatia to be ahead at half-time, Croatia over 5.5 corners and goals to be scored in both halves, at odds of 6/42.46.

Scotland have won all four of their games to put themselves in a commanding position in Group A.

That included a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture, though as the last two goals came very late, there's reason to believe that Cyprus can keep things competitive. You can back a Scotland win and under 3.5 goals to land again, at a price of 5/61.84.

Aside from a home thrashing by Portugal in which they lost 6-0, Luxembourg have made a decent start in Group J (P4 W2 D1 L1).

The third-placed side meet an Iceland team in fifth, that have only picked up points from a win against Liechtenstein, losing their other three games. With home advantage and the respective records of the teams, Luxembourg look value to win in 90 minutes at 13/82.62, regardless of what happens in added time.

Along with Scotland, England and France, the Portuguese are the only sides to have won all of their four qualifiers. Slovakia are second in Group J, with an unbeaten record (P4 W3 D1).

The narrow nature of Slovakia's win and their 0-0 draw with Luxembourg, doesn't suggest that they will trouble a Portugal team that have yet to concede in qualifying. An away win and under 3.5 goals is 10/111.88.

Turkey kicked off their qualifying campaign with a win in Armenia. After four games they are top of Group D (P4 W2 D1 L1), with only Croatia having beaten them.

Armenia found the net in their 2-1 defeat against Turkey and then in each of their three games, which included qualifying wins over Wales and Latvia. A Turkey victory and both teams to score is 11/53.15.

