Draw would suit England

Slovenia a great price to win in Northern Ireland

Another victory for Hungary

Serbia will bounce back

Having been top of Group H, Finland have slipped down to third after consecutive defeats to Denmark and Slovenia.

The Finns and Kazakhstan are both level on twelve points, making this a crucial match in their respective qualifying quests. Combine Finland double chance with under 2.5 goals at 4/51.77.

The top two in Group C face off, with England holding a three point advantage having won the reverse fixture in Italy.

Italy have appointed Luciano Spalletti since that defeat and are unbeaten during his brief reign (P3 W2 D1). A draw would represent a decent result for England, if not necessarily the Italians, so let's back it at 13/53.60.

With England taking on Italy, third placed Ukraine can make up ground on at least one of them when they travel to Malta.

The Maltese have lost all six of their games, so victory looks assured for the visitors. Back Ukraine to win half-time/full-time at 5/61.84.

Hungary have taken charge of Group G and can further cement their position with a win away in Lithuania.

Their 2-1 victory against Serbia on Saturday put them top of the group and extended their unbeaten run to nine games (W6 D3). Lithuania have scored in recent home matches against Montenegro and Serbia, so let's go for a Hungary win and both teams to score at 12/53.35.

Serbia are second in Group G after their defeat to Hungary and now need a win to keep third placed Montenegro at bay.

Montenegro have the advantage of holding a game in hand, but lost the reverse fixture 2-0. Since that victory Serbia have both scored and conceded in five consecutive games. Back a Serbia win and both teams to score at 23/10.

Slovenia's win against Finland leaves them top of Group H, with three games remaining.

Now they face a Northern Ireland side who only have lost to every side they've played, aside from in two matches against San Marino. Slovenia look very generously priced to win at 6/52.16.

Denmark would seem to have a guaranteed three points in the bag when they travel to San Marino.

The Danes beat San Marino 4-0 at home. Go for them to be ahead at half-time and under 5.5 goals at odds of 4/51.77.