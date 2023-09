Netherlands will resist blunt Irish attack

Northern Ireland heading for another loss

Denmark can beat group leaders again

Albania and Poland set to be competitive

After winning their first match in Group H against San Marino, the Irish have lost four successive games, with their latest loss coming on Thursday when Slovakia beat them 4-2.

Kazakhstan have won three of their five qualifiers (L2), which includes the reverse fixture, which they won 1-0. The hosts look value at 15/82.84 to win in our Match Odds 90 market, that pays out regardless of what happens in added time.

Back Kazakhstan to beat Northern Ireland at 15/82.84 Bet now

Finland are the surprise leaders of Group H, two points ahead of second-placed Denmark.

The Danes have not been as consistent as would be expected, but they did beat Finland 3-1 at home. Since then, Finland have kept four consecutive clean sheets, so go for a Denmark win and under 3.5 goals at 1/11.98.

Back Denmark to beat Finland and under 3.5 goals at 1/11.98 Bet now

The Faroes are bottom of Group E with just one point, after losing each of their last three qualifiers, which included Thursday's 2-0 defeat by Poland.

That point came from a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Since then, Moldova have bounced back with a draw against Czech Republic, a win against Poland and a friendly draw with Austria. Back Moldova to win in the Match Odds 90 market at 15/82.84.

Back Moldova to beat Faroe Islands at 15/82.84 Bet now

Montenegro were involved in a 2-2 draw with Lithuania this week, that saw them come close to snatching victory, before conceding a 94th minute equaliser.

They remain in the hunt in Group G, largely thanks to their away win in Bulgaria. The visitors have just lost a home friendly against Iran and you can back a Montenegro win and under 3.5 goals to land again at 11/102.08.

Back Montenegro to beat Bulgaria and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.08 Bet now

The Irish did relatively well to restrict France to a 2-0 win in midweek. Even with home advantage, this looks like another case of damage limitation for Stephen Kenny's team.

Netherlands picked up a much needed 3-0 win against Greece to put themselves in control of their qualification hopes. With Ireland's attack decimated by injuries, back the Dutch to win to nil at 9/52.78.

Back Netherlands to beat Republic of Ireland to nil at 9/52.78 Bet now

After a bright start in Group G, Serbia have lost momentum in recent games, drawing 1-1 with Bulgaria and then losing 2-1 at home to Hungary on Thursday.

Lithuania have yet to win a game (P4 D2 L2), so this looks like an ideal opportunity for the Serbs to claim three points. With Serbia having looked leaky since the summer, back the away win and both teams to score at 17/10.

Back Serbia to beat Lithuania and both teams to score at 17/10 Bet now

Group E is very tight, with second-placed Albania only a point behind the Czech Republic and Poland a point behind them in third.

Albania lost their opener 1-0 in Poland, but are since unbeaten in three (W2 D1), drawing 1-1 with the Czechs this week. This should be competitive and both teams to score is 1.910/11.

Back both Albania and Poland to score at 1.910/11 Bet now

With Finland and Denmark facing each other, Slovenia will almost certainly move into the automatic qualification spots when they face San Marino.

Slovenia won the reverse fixture 2-0. You can back the visitors to be ahead at half-time and under 4.5 goals at 10/111.88.

Back Slovenia HT against San Marino and under 4.5 goals at 10/111.88 Bet now

Greece have the perfect opportunity to make a recovery following their defeat to the Netherlands, as they face a Gibraltar side that have lost all four of their qualifiers.

The Greeks won 3-0 in Gibraltar, so combine the hosts to be ahead at the break, over 3.5 goals and 'No' in both teams to score, at odds of 6/52.16.