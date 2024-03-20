Euro 2024 Play-Offs and Friendly Tips: Ten bets for ten games on Thursday

Portugal form will continue

The first of Thursday's Euro 2024 play-offs semi-finals sees Georgia host Luxembourg. Georgia will be without the suspended Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, which may mean that the value lies with Luxembourg, who are 1/12.00 in the Double Chance market.

Both of these teams finished bottom of their respective Euro 2024 qualifying groups. Cyprus lost all ten games, but are unbeaten in their last three friendlies (W2 D1). Back the hosts in the draw no bet market, combined with both teams to score at 7/52.40.

Slovenia are safely through to Euro 2024 and are preparing with this friendly against Malta. The visitors have now won six out of their last seven games (L1). Malta have failed to score in three of their last four matches and you can back Slovenia to win to nil at 1/12.00.

Though Israel have technically got the home draw, this match with be played in the neutral venue of Budapest. Avoid the result and go for both teams to score at 4/51.80, which is one of the most reliable bets in international football when Israel are involved.

Bosnia may have home advantage, but their poor form sees Ukraine as the worthy favourites here. The hosts have only won two of their last nine games (L7) and both of those wins came against Liechtenstein. Back Ukraine at 1/12.00.

Wales will fancy their chances at the Cardiff City Stadium. Yet Finland have the quality to make it competitive, having won six of their last nine (L3). Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals can be combined at 2/13.00.

Everything points to Poland progressing here. Estonia are without a win in eleven games (D2 L9). Though the Poles are not as consistent as they once were, they are unbeaten in their last six home games (W4 D2). Estonia do keep things pretty tight though, so it might be worth taking a chance on a Poland win and under 2.5 goals at 9/52.80.

Greece are rightly big favourites to beat Kazakhstan. The visitors have scored in each of their last six away games, so backing a Greece win and both teams to score at 3/14.00, looks like a way to vastly boost the price and find some value.

The pick of Thursday's international friendlies sees Portugal take on Sweden. No team qualified more impressively for Euro 2024 than Portugal (P10 W10), while the Swedes missed out after finishing third in Group F. Back the Portuguese to win half-time/full-time at 10/111.91.

Italy's preparations for Euro 2024 takes them to Florida to take on Venezuela. Their defeat to England in October, is their only loss under Luciano Spalletti (P6 W3 D2). You have to fancy the Italians, but Venezuela look likely to keep it tight. Nine of their last ten games have seen less than three goals scored and you can back an Italy win and under 2.5 goals at 23/103.30.