Euro 2024 countdown and preparations start now

England 6/1 to win in Germany as Southgate stays

Only the hosts and France shorter in betting

The World Cup is over but the next Euros are just over a year-and-a-half away and the good news for England is that they are among the favourites to win Germany 2024.

Gareth Southgate is staying on as head coach, it was confirmed at the weekend, and the Three Lions are 6/1 to go one better than they did under him at Euro 2020.

Only the hosts 5/1 and World Cup runners-up France 11/2 are a shorter price than Southgate's men for glory in 2024.

Euro 2024 qualifying begins against Italy

Southgate and his team are reflecting on their World Cup quarter-final elimination by France and will soon begin preparing for the start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The England manager had said, after defeat to France, that he would consider his future. He retains the support of the FA and the England players and, in the end, he has decided quickly to stay in charge for another tournament campaign.

Several England players performed well in Qatar and many of them - Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden - are young. Harry Kane, meanwhile, will only be 30 by the Euro 2024, so he can be expected to bring his experience and nous.

All England players, young and experienced, wll have grown and learn from playing in Qatar, so the future is bright for England.

They travel to play holders Italy on Friday 23 March before hosting Ukraine three days later.

Malta and North Macedonia are the other teams in England's qualifying group.

It's a group from which England will be expected to qualify but, under Southgate's wise tutelage, they will take nothing for granted.

England came within a penalty shootout of winning a major tournament for the first time in 55 years in 2021 and they would love to go one better in 2024.

The delayed Euro 2020, which took place in 2021, and the winter World Cup in Qatar, means fans only have to wait just over a year-and-a-half to see if England can do it.