Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 13/10 Switzerland on the Betfair Exchange

Switzerland vs Italy

Saturday 29 June, 17:00

Live on BBC One

Italy were literally seconds away from going out in the group stage.

There was 90+8 minutes on the clock when the ball rolled into the path of Mattia Zaccagni, he finessed it round Dominik Livakovic and sent Croatia packing.

Knock-out football or not, the jury's still out on Luciano Spalletti's Italy.

They laboured through qualification and then the group stages. Spalletti is famed for his high octane, attacking football, the most recent embodiment being his Scudetto winning Napoli side, but he seems to have abandoned that on the international stage.

Qualification was marred by indecisiveness, both in terms of personnel and systems, and this has bled into the summer.

Spalletti switched from a 4-3-3 to a 3-1-4-2 for the game with Croatia. Gianluca Scamacca was flanked by Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini for the first two games but Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori started the most recent match.

Who knows what Spalletti is going to do against Switzerland.

The Swiss, on the other hand, are pretty easy to telegraph.

Their core of mainstays Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar and captain Granit Xhaka have combined for over 475 caps.

Rossocrociati do not have individuals and compared to Spalletti's confusing summer, Murat Yakin management has been incisive.

I'll be backing Switzerland to qualify at 2.285/4.

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland to qualify EXC 2.28

Germany vs Denmark

Saturday 29 June, 20:00

Live on ITV1

Julian Nagelsmann-ball is far beyond my tactical understanding but a few of the key principles are; move the ball from front to back quickly and keep it narrow.

Nagelsmann does not want his wingers with chalk on their boots best shown as Die Mannschaft's wideman, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, have averaged a combined total of 0.30 crosses per game this summer, Musiala has not attempted a single cross according to WhoScored.

As we saw in the Euro 2024 curtain raiser, when opponents don't come with a clear plan or fail to execute it, Germany simply blows them out of the water.

However, the 1-1 draw with Switzerland highlighted Nagelsmann's complicated systems weaknesses, no doubt that Swiss performance will provide the blueprint for Kasper Hjulmand's tactics on Saturday.

Defensively, Switzerland played in a mid-block, clogged up the half spaces Germany's tacticians thrive in and made the game a stogie.

In turn, this limited Germany to shots from range and only three hit the target.

If Denmark go to Dortmund and sit deep, I think we could see a tight, low scoring affair. It may be the Danes best hope of getting through as they are one of only five teams to progress having only scored twice in the group stages.

The 1.774/5 for Denmark +1 Asian handicap appeals, though their toothless nature puts me off slightly.

I think the 1.824/5 for under 2.5 goals is the bet here.