Euro 2024 Group F Review: Portugal's path littered with obstacles

Portugal - six points - won Group F

Portugal kicked-off their campaign with back-to-back victories over Czechia and Turkey, securing the Selecao's place at the top of the Group F table ahead of their final match against Georgia. Roberto Martinez opted to rotate his squad in that group-stage finale and the Iberians fell to a shock 2-0 reverse - one of the biggest upsets in Euros history.

The eight Portuguese changes largely contributed to a disjoined display against Georgia - Cristiano Ronaldo kept his place in the side yet failed to break his Euro 2024 duck despite firing in 12 attempts at goal as the Selecao failed to find a way to goal. Martinez will be well aware improvements are necessary ahead of a last-16 tie against Slovenia.

Team Played Shots On target Av/Game Germany 3 57 19 Portugal 3 53 17.7 Türkiye 3 51 17 Belgium 3 48 16 France 3 48 16 Spain 3 47 15.7 Czechia 3 44 14.7 Croatia 3 44 14.7 Denmark 3 42 14 Netherlands 3 40 13.3 Ukraine 3 39 13 Poland 3 37 12.3 Slovakia 3 37 12.3 Albania 3 33 11 Italy 3 33 11 Romania 3 32 10.7 Hungary 3 31 10.3 Austria 3 30 10 Switzerland 3 30 10 England 3 29 9.7 Serbia 3 26 8.7 Slovenia 3 26 8.7 Georgia 3 26 8.7 Scotland 3 17 5.7

Nevertheless, Portugal should be content with their work over the first three fixtures. No side at Euro 2024 has generated a higher non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) than Portugal (1.92 npxG), whilst only Spain (12) have created more Big Chances (11). Defensively too, the Iberian outfit are sitting amongst the tournament leaders.

However, outright prospects have been hit by a devilishly difficult knockout stage draw. Portugal will be housed in the top half of the bracket and, while they will fancy their chances of beating Slovenia, that puts the Selecao on a collision course with France in the quarter-finals, before another potential heavyweight clash against Germany or Spain in the last four.

Turkey - six points - runners-up

Turkey have been one of Euro 2024's great entertainers. The Crescent Stars sealed second spot with a stoppage-time winner against Czechia in a fiery finale to Group F. The match featured a new record for cards in a European Championship match as an enormous 18 were handed out in or after the game.

Vincenzo Montella's men were given a helping hand after Antonin Barak was sent-off in the first-half and Turkey initially struggled to break down their opponents. But captain Hakan Calhanoglu broke the deadlock, setting up a frantic final half-hour, that saw referee Istan Kovacs lose control, flashing a costly card in Calhanoglu's direction.

The Inter Milan ace will now miss Turkey's last-16 tie against Austria, giving Montella another cause for concern. The Crescent Stars pack plenty of punch in the final-third, though their defensive data has come in for criticism. Turkey have managed just one clean sheet in nine under the Italian with the side giving up 4.74 npxG in Group F.

Progressing past an all-action Austria will require a significant physical and psychological shift from Turkey - the team were slammed 6-1 when the two teams met in a recent friendly, and we've already seen their tactical and mental discipline called into question this summer. But where Turkey go, entertainment tends to follow.

Georgia - fourth points - qualify in third

One of the great European Championship fairytales centres around Georgia. The tournament debutants have reached the knockout stage and produced one of the great shocks of the competition, by toppling Portugal in their last encounter to pinch a last-16 berth against Spain courtesy of a four-point haul in third place.

Dangerous and dynamic front-pairing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze did the damage against Portugal with Willy Sagnol's side sticking true to their principles throughout the tournament thus far. Georgia are content to have their opposition control the contest, relying on a steely rearguard and a threatening counter-attack.

Of course, Georgia have ridden their luck at Euro 2024. Goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili has continued his remarkable domestic form on the international stage, winning Man of the Match to keep Czechia at bay on MD2, their 12 shots on-target being the most by a team who failed to win a Euros match on record (since 1980).

Overall, the Crusaders have allowed 8.13 npxG through their first three outings, giving up an average of 23.67 shots - 13.00 from inside the box, 8.33 on-target attempts and conceded 13 Big Chances. No Euro 2024 nation has been so generous in the defensive third and such numbers should prove their undoing against Spain next up.

Czechia - one point - eliminated

If Georgia's progression had an element of fortune to it, Czechia's campaign certainly didn't. The Lions opened their account with a heartbreaking late loss against Portugal where their dogged and defensive display went without reward. The goals Czechia conceded were also preventable with deflections and rebounds falling Portugal's way.

As highlighted above, Ivan Hasek's team were then unable to find a way past Georgia goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili in their second match. Czechia had 27 shots against the debutants but could only score once from their 3.07 Expected Goals (xG) output and also saw star striker Patrik Schick hit the woodwork before limping off late on.

Schick would then miss the team's final Group F encounter - a must-win match-up against Turkey in order to progress. A promising start was thrown up in the air as Antonin Barak received two early yellow cards, giving the Lions a mountain to climb. Nevertheless, Hasek's troops fought valiantly, only going down to another late strike.

Based on performance data metrics, Czechia were actually the second-best side in Group F yet small margins can make all the difference in major tournament football. Nevertheless, Hasek pulled no punches when analysing his team's efforts, saying: "It is a failure we're going home - this team was capable of advancing."