Euro 2024 Group E Review: Well-drilled Slovakia are up next for England

Despite picking up more points than Denmark who finished second in Group C, in the end, Ukraine just lacked the guile required to advance from a section where nobody really took the bull by the horns.

With their need of a goal intensifying in the second half of their game against Belgium, the creativity just was not there to unlock their opponents' defence, despite boasting a squad full of talented youngsters.

Belgium need to be better

As the games continue to tick by in Germany, it is looking more and more likely that Belgium's days as genuine title contenders at major tournaments are long gone. Aside from some Kevin De Bruyne quality, and moments of dribbling brilliance from Jeremy Doku which have by and large resulted in a disappointing end product, Domenico Tedesco's men have looked off the pace.

The Manchester City men have looked to create the spark, and I'd expect Doku's decision-making to improve from this point, so wouldn't be surprised to see him carve out more clear cut chances in the last 16.

De Bruyne had to come up with the goods against Romania when their backs were against the wall. A delightfully weighted through-ball for Romelu Lukaku against Ukraine looked as though it was going to be the key to breaking the deadlock in their final group game too. But Lukaku's scuffed shot indicated that he is lacking confidence in front of goal.

Lukaku has now had seven shots on target in this tournament, three goals ruled out by VAR and is still left with zero goals as we head into the last 16. But he is still worth backing to register two or more attempts on target in a match.

Belgium have been laboured, lacking tempo at times, and are going to need to be significantly better if they want to make it any further, especially with France up next.

Romania top the group

Table toppers Romania have shown that they are a dangerous side. It was understandable to see an edgy final few moments in their match against Slovakia with so much on the line for both sides.

For Edward Iordănescu's team, it's the first time since Euro 2000 that they have booked their spot in the knockout phase of the competition. A physical outfit but with quality coming from multiple sources.

Ianis Hagi's game time has been limited so far this summer but he looked a real threat running at defenders in their final group game. His skill and trickery drawing a few fouls and that's something that he's likely to continue doing if he features in their next match.

Nicolae Stanciu scored one of the goals of the group stage and as a player renowned for trying his luck from range, I'd expect to see him continue to do so when the space opens up for him against the Netherlands in their second round clash.

Slovakia advance to date with England

Slovakia were the outsiders to make it out of the group and have done exactly that to set up a last-16 tie against England on Sunday. They've looked well-organised with a clear plan and used their abundance of experience very well.

David Hancko is a player I expected to flourish at this tournament and he showed exactly why in the second half against Romania.

The player involved in more goals for Slovakia during qualifying than any other, with two goals and three assists,

was dropping the shoulder, nutmegging opponents, getting to the byline before looking to set up a goalscoring opportunity. He looked lively on Wednesday evening. He'll still be a player to watch out for going forward in this tournament.