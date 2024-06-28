Euro 2024 Group C Review: More questions than answers for favourites England

England top but big questions to answer

Through as Group C winners but Gareth Southgate has received plenty of criticism and has plenty of problems to solve if England are to justify their positions as 4/15.00 favourites to win Euro 2024.

Those odds reflect the fact England have avoided Germany, Spain, France and Portugal's half of the draw, but they'll still need vast improvements to make the most of it.

England's route to the final starts on Sunday with a last-16 tie against opposition that is still unknown at the time of writing with the final matchday 3 games still to be played.

Southgate's problems are with his own side though, not the opposition, in particular finding the right combination of his talented forwards and getting the balance right in midfield. He'll hopefully let Kobbie Mainoo start next as if Conor Gallagher's the answer you're asking the wrong question.

Playing it so safe against Slovenia was a head-scratcher as Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon should've had far more time to settle into the tournament as they look sharp, direct and effective when so much of England's play has been too slow and ponderous.

Just two goals and 11 shots on target in three games is the big worry - Harry Kane has tried with little success, Jude Bellingham's strike came from his only goal attempt on the tournament and Bukayo Saka has been anonymous.

The Golden Boot is wide open so 6/17.00 shot Kane could easily make a run at that, as could Bellingham at 20/121.00, but ideally he'd have been given a rest against Slovenia.

Phil Foden has been head and shoulders above the rest, he's hit the post and is only one shot and one shot on target behind Kane, so backing Foden as England's top scorer at 12/113.00 is worth a look as he's been knocking on the door and has been known to score in bunches.

England are 8/52.60 to make the final, which could possibly mean beating the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium - which they're well capable of on paper but haven't shown it so far. Right now, making the semi-finals at 5/61.84 would seem the limit given their performances.

Denmark get tough Germany draw

Denmark finished with an identical record to Slovenia but got second spot by virtue of having fewer yellow cards - they may wish they hadn't as that second place got them a tough last-16 tie against hosts Germany.

Kasper Hjulmand's side are pragmatic in their approach but have shown signs of attacking flair that may be needed against the Germans - with both sides in the top five for passing stats after four groups have been completed.

The Danes are 9/25.50 outsiders to beat Germany in the last 16, and 14/53.80 to get through via extra time or penalties - and if they can they'll take a safety-first approach unless Germany streak into a lead early. It's hard to see them knocking out the hosts though.

For betting angles, corners is a must in this game as Denmark average seven corners a game and the only team that can better that at this stage is...yep, Germany.

The Danes topped the qualifiers in corners and have won the corner match bet in all three group games so it may be worth a gamble on them edging Germany - but with the hosts' record going high on the corner total looks the way ahead.

Christian Eriksen will be their main danger but he's turned his joint tournament leading 10 efforts into just two on target, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has four shots on target - all of those coming against England!

Hojbjerg will be a decent price to hit the target and has a good recent run for his country, but combing their love of corners and the shots markets then look at Denmark's back three.

I've backed them already in the tournament and all three have been involved to some extent, with Jannik Vestergaard getting two shots on target, Joachim Andersen two shots and Andreas Christensen having four shots, with at least one in every game.

So Vertsergaard is your best bet to hit the target and Christensen just to have a shot - or combing the pair in a 1+ shot double could be a decent shout.

Unbeaten Slovenia could be a problem

Through without defeat is pretty impressive from Slovenia, who know exactly how they want to play and stick to it - they run all day for the cause and chase everything in their 4-4-2 formation, but do have quality when they go forward.

And even if they draw a Belgium, as they're scheduled to right now, I wouldn't rule out a shock there at all, so 11/26.50 on Slovenia reaching the quarter-finals is worth a look once you know who they play - as their stubborn style a frustrating one to face for any team that wants to play attacking football.

They've beaten the USA and more impressively Portugal this year, their second half against Denmark could've won them that game and only a 95th-minute Serbian equaliser stopped them winning another.

They really shouldn't get battered, and whoever they play it'll be worth going under 2.5 goals as all three group games did, but their goalkeeper and captain Jon Oblak should be your main focus.

He's saved nine of the 11 shots on target he's faced in the tournament, and also had a brilliant record in qualifying, with three saves in each group game it's worth backing Oblak to have at least three saves in their last-16 tie, whoever they play.

Left-back Erik Janza being suspended is a blow, but right-back Zan Karnicnik is worth backing to have a shot as he's advanterous down that flankand has already scored in the tournament, while Adam Cerin has had a shot in every game so far.

