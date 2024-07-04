Euro 2024 Friday's Quarters Tips: Back Goals at 11/10 with Betfair Exchange

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Spain vs Germany

Friday 5th July, 17:00

Live on ITV1

Luis de la Fuente has done away with tika taka, the Spanish identity for almost 20 years, to become more vertical and direct because that is what the squad at his disposal suits.

La Roja's curtain raiser against Croatia, a 3-0 win, was the first time in 136 games Spain had less possession then their opposition. A Run stretching back to the 2008 Euros final.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal searing pace and skill were the catalyst for de la Fuente's change in approach where his side are willing to take men on and commit bodies with trickery.

Until the last game, Germany were effectively playing without wingers. Julian Nagelsmann dropped Florian Wirtz in the 2-0 win over Denmark. You know, the Bundesliga player of the year, they guy with 19 goals and 15 assists for club and country the season.

Why?

Because he did not suit the system. Nagelsmann thought a more natural winger, Leroy Sane, would be a better fit.

It will be exciting to see how two uncompromising approaches fare in this clash, it should lead to goals.

This pits the second and third side for most attacks against one another. No side has scored more than Germany (10) this summer and only Spain (9) come close.

At odds against, over 2.5 goals is the play.

Recent history shows quarter-finals are not always low margin, tight affairs. Just under half of the last 28 Euros quarter-finals have seen this bet click and the matchup certainly suits.

Portugal vs France

Friday 5th July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Opta stat:

"France players have failed to score a single goal from open play in their last five matches, with their three goals at EURO 2024 so far coming as two own goals and a penalty from Kylian Mbappé. Not since a run of five internationals between March and September 2013 have France seen their players fail to score from open play in as many matches. Indeed, France have an expected goals against tally of just 2.63 at EURO 2024 - the lowest of any side in the quarter-final, and second lowest at the tournament overall after Serbia (2.57)."

Can I shock you?

I think their clash with Portugal will feature GOALS and lots of them.

Unders is 1.608/13, the 0-0 is 8.007/1, you must be mad?

Sub-par group stages are nothing new for Deschamps Les Blues side, in fact he claims his nation come alive in the knockouts.

In Qatar, France lost 1-0 vs Tunisia in the groups then went on to score 10 goals in four knockout games, winning three. At the last Euros they drew with Hungary in the group stage, before a mad few minutes cost them a 3-1 lead against Switzerland in the round of 16. En route to winning the 2018 World Cup, France marginally beat Australia and Peru and then drew 0-0 with Denmark in the group stage. Then, scored 11 goals in the knockouts and won the whole thing.

At 2.8815/8 France to score over 1.5 goals is what I want to get onside. The thinking being Martinez will be tactically naive, Portugal will be overzealous and France will pick them off on the counter attack.