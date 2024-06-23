Euro 2024 Day Ten Predictions: Back 4/1 Can Card on the Betfair Exchange

Switzerland vs Germany

Sunday 23 June, 20:00

Live on BBC Two

Switzerland and Germany battle it out for top spot in Group A.

The host nation have already qualified for the knockout stages after taking maximum points from their opening two games.

Next-door neighbours Switzerland sit in second, only two points behind Die Mannschaft which would see the Swiss leapfrog Germany with a win.

Although there is still plenty to be decided, the draw at 4.03/1 suits all parties but surely it can't be that simple? Can it?

Given Germany's strong position, Julian Nagelsmann could look to rotate given the great squad depth he has at his disposal as he casts an eye to the round of 16.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have been two of their nations standout performers. The former had a hand in 19 goals in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

As I write, Musiala tops the top goalscorer charts alongside Georgia's Georges Mikautadze on two and will be desperate to start on Saturday.

One thing to consider is two bookings will earn a one game suspension as they are not wiped until the quarters. So, Nagelsmann will have to be a bit shrewd as four of his players are one booking away from suspension.

Robert Andrich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger and Maximilian Mittelstadt all run the risk on Saturday.

The former should be replaced by Emre Can at the base of the German midfield alongside Toni Kroos.

Andrich tops his nations charts in terms of defensive output averaging 2.5 tackles and committing 2.5 cards, so Can will have to bear the brunt of that which is why his card price might be worth a look.

Can has picked up nine bookings in 33 domestic starts this term and with a cards per 90 of 0.28, the 4.84/1 available on the exchange is worth a punt especially considering the same bet is as short as 3.002/1 with some firms.

It also does not hurt this angle that the referee is Italian Daniele Orsato, a man averaging just under five cards a game this season.

Recommended Bet Back Emre Can to be shown a card EXC 4.8

Scotland vs Hungary

Sunday 23 June, 20:00

Live on BBC Two

Scotland can still finish in the top two. They just need to beat Hungary, hope Switzerland to lose against Germany and there is a six goal swing in their favour.

The Tartan Army can be backed at 2.6413/8 to qualify or 2.747/4 to win on Saturday which is odd because to stand any chance of reaching the knockouts, Scotland must beat Hungary.

Steve Clarke's side have a point, so if recent history is anything to go off, another three should be enough to see them qualify as one of the top four third place finishing countries.

Billy Gilmour made a huge difference for Scotland in their last game. The midfielder did not start against Germany but was brought in for the draw with the Swiss and his air of composure bred confidence into his side.

The 23-year-old should start alongside Callum McGregor in the heart of Scotland's midfield.

Hungary's Euro campaign has not exactly gone to plan, zero points, one goal scored and five conceded but I am not sure I believe just because Scotland have to beat them that they will.

Hungary went unbeaten in qualifying, completing the double over Serbia. They also beat England (twice) and Germany in the Nations League in 2022.