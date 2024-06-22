Euro 2024 Day Nine Predictions: Back 15/2 Turkish Assist with the Betfair Exchange

Georgia vs Czechia

Saturday, June 22, 14:00

The clash of round one was Georgia against Turkey, for me anyway.

Both teams were brilliant, neither deserverved to lose though it was Georgia who came away with nothing. The 3-1 scoreline flattered Turkey.

Although the Crescent-Stars had the better of the early exchanges, Willy Sagnol's side grew into the game, creating five 'big chances' and squandering four.

Mert Müldür opened the scoring and Turkey looked to have doubled their lead seconds later only for the automated offside to foil Kenan Yıldız.

Georgia drew level via Georges Mikautadze, who looked menacing all evening.

Turkey re-took the lead via wonderkid Arda Guler's strike from range which had a measly xG of 0.03.

However, Georgia almost struck back immediately rattling the bar, then they had one cleared off the line in added time before Kareme Akturkoglu countered and put it into an empty net, with Giorgi Mamardashvili pushed up for the corner.

Georgia's all round brilliant display, combined with the fact they lost, should mean we see another enthralling clash with Czechia on Saturday.

Although a point technically keeps both sides' hopes of qualification alive, Georgia take on Portugal in their third match, so I expect them to go gung-ho in Hamburg.

After his performance against Turkey, I think the aforementioned Mikautadze is worth a tout to score again.

Along with his equaliser the Metz loanee had four shots, missed a 'big chance' and generated a xGOT (expected goals on target) of 0.86.

I am not going to pretend I have been an avid follower of the attackers career, his rise with Metz from Ligue 1 down to Ligue 2 via the Belgian First Division B and A back to Ligue 1 but a quick search reveals he netted 13 times this term (0.67 goals per 90). He'll do for me.

Czechia lost in cruel fashion against Portugal. Their mid-block, resilient defending and opportunistic attacking almost foiled one of the most stacked sides in the world.

However, they need something from this game and will fancy their chances against the lowest ranked side in the competition and I think this lends itself to goals.

Recommended Bet Back Georges Mikautadze anytime goalscorer EXC 4.3

Turkey vs Portugal

Saturday, June 22, 17:00

Portugal's tactics are a bit weird aren't they?

Roberto Martinez has a squad so stacked that his reserves could probably get the knockouts yet none of the majority of their big hitters play in their actual position.

Bruno Fernandes operates as a six, João Cancelo seems to just do what wants, drifting from left back to the wing to a number 10 and Bernardo Silva was off the right, which isn't too outrageous to be fair.

It was just confusing and I think it played into the hands of a well drilled Czechia side on matchday one.

Captained by Tomas Soucek, Czechia went within seconds of a point before Francisco Conceição poked home the winner in added time.

I don't think the way Turkey plays is going to cause Portugal as many problems offensively, which should see an enthralling clash for the neutral which is why over 2.5 goals appeals at 1.794/5.

Vincenzo Montella likes his wide midfielders, Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz, drifting into central areas and the full backs, Ferdi Kadioglu and Mert Müldür, provide the width.

In the opener against Georgia, Turkey's full backs combined to have four shots, three of which coming via right back Müldür who also netted the opener.

Whilst he was the goal threat, Kadioglu was more the provider on the other flank. Fenerbahce's full back did four key passes (pass leading to a shot) so the 8.415/2 about an assist has to be worth a punt.

Recommended Bet Back Ferdi Kadioglu anytime assist EXC 8.4

Belgium vs Romania

Saturday, June 22, 20:00

Belgium were wasteful and desperately unlucky not to get anything out of the first game against Slovakia.

They had 16 shots, five on target, generated an xG of 1.70, created five 'big chances' and missed four.

You have to feel for Romelu Lukaku, well I do mainly because my top goalscorer pick could've had the personal accolade all tied up if he was a bit more clinical.

He had two goals disallowed, hit an xGOT of 0.88 and was responsible for missing three of those five Belgian big chances.

His fortunes in front of goal may change against Romania but I am not having him to score anytime.

Jérémy Doku was a standout performer in the last game, no player in the whole tournament completed more than his six dribbles against Slovakia.

Although the winger wasn't actually fouled, that is the angle I am going for here.

As his direct opponent, Nicusor Bancu will have his work cut out containing Doku.

Bancu only committed one foul in the opener but at 2.568/5 his price to commit two appeals here.