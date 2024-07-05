Euro 2024 Day 22 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast for Friday's quarter-finals

Portugal v France SuperBoost

You can now back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots in tonight's game with France at 1/12.00! Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

Ronaldo has had 20 shots at Euro 2024 so far, which coming into the quarter-final stages, is at least five more than any other player. Indeed, against Slovenia last time out, Ronaldo had eight attempts, six of which came before extra-time.

Ronaldo has also attempted 3 or more shots in each of his last 16 matches for club and country, amassing 81 shots at goal at an average of 5.1 per game.

Recommended Bet Back Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots on target (was 1/2) - NOW SBK 1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 quarter-finals podcast tips

Jamie Kemp: "Controlling Musiala will no doubt be a point of emphasis for Spain here, and aggressive individual defending from the likes of Carvajal and Le Normand should put him in the crosshairs of a foul or two. The danger man has landed a shot on target in all four of his games at EURO 2024, while he's been fouled nine times by teams desperate to get to grips with him.

"Meanwhile, Yamal has fired in 11 shots across his three starts in the tournament (three on target) and been a big catalyst for action in Spain's games. He was fouled twice against Georgia last time out, while his 20 attempted dribbles across three starts tells you the type of player he is. Despite his age, the Barcelona man will be aggressive in hunting match-ups against the full back, before ultimately working his way to goal.

"In a game that will go a long way to determining who will be remembered as the young stars of EURO 2024, expect these two to be active in lighting up a blockbuster clash."

Recommended Bet Back 1+ shot on target and to be fouled 1+ times for both Jamal Musiala and Lamine Yamal SBK 7/2

The Opta Stat:"Spain's Fabián Ruiz has been involved in five goals in his last four games in all competitions (3 goals, 2 assists). He's both scored and assisted in two of his three games at EURO 2024 so far - no player has ever done so in three different games at a single edition of the UEFA European Championship."

Recommended Bet Back Fabian Ruiz to score or assist SBK 7/2

Lewis Jones: "Both these two will make attacking their best form of defence. With that in mind, I really like both teams to win at least five corners each. Spain play with such great width and cause overloads with their full-backs which leads to corner winning opportunities whilst Germany are very direct in their approach too.

"Spain have won five or more corners in their last 10 fixtures whilst Germany are on a run of eight games of winning at least five corners.

"I'm happy to back both to clear that line in a Bet Builder with Fabian Ruiz to have at least two shots in the match that brings out a juicy 13/27.50 shot. The Spanish midfielder is encouraged to join the front four and is finding lots of shooting opportunities dropping his way - and when they drop, he doesn't mind at all taking them on. In his last nine starts for Spain, he has posted 27 shots to a per match average of three shots per 90, including 11 in his three starts at this tournament."

Recommended Bet 1pt on Spain & Germany to both win five corners & Ruiz +2 shots SBK 13/2

Kevin Hatchard: "France haven't fired yet, and there's an argument to say Mbappé dominates a little too much (he has had 15 goal attempts in three games), but they feel like a better balanced and better coached outfit at this stage. Deschamps overcame Martinez's Belgium in a huge semi-final at the 2018 World Cup, and I believe he'll get the better of him here.

"I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back France to qualify, Under 3.5 Goals and Aurelien Tchouameni to have a shot at a combined total of 6/4. Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni got into some great positions against Belgium, and had four goal attempts. He had two against Poland and three against the Netherlands. I certainly wouldn't discourage you from backing him to have two shots or more at 13/10. As for the Under 3.5 Goals element, seven of the eight last-16 clashes featured fewer than four goals, and this should be another tight and tactical affair.

Recommended Bet Back France to qualify, Under 3.5 Goals and Tchouameni to have a shot SBK 6/4

Jimmy The Punt: "Sub-par group stages are nothing new for Deschamps Les Blues side, in fact he claims his nation come alive in the knockouts.

"In Qatar, France lost 1-0 vs Tunisia in the groups then went on to score 10 goals in four knockout games, winning three. At the last Euros they drew with Hungary in the group stage, before a mad few minutes cost them a 3-1 lead against Switzerland in the round of 16. En route to winning the 2018 World Cup, France marginally beat Australia and Peru and then drew 0-0 with Denmark in the group stage. Then, scored 11 goals in the knockouts and won the whole thing.

"At 2.8815/8 France to score over 1.5 goals is what I want to get onside. The thinking being Martinez will be tactically naive, Portugal will be overzealous and France will pick them off on the counter attack."

Recommended Bet Back France Over 1.5 goals EXC 2.88

Dan Fitch: "Put Diogo Jota in as the striker and it is easy to imagine this Portugal team winning Euro 2024. They are otherwise a very well-balanced side from defence through to attack. Ronaldo's selfish and wasteful display against Slovenia, does not bode well against a French defence that have yet to concede a goal from within regular play.

"France have yet to hit anything like top gear, but that is less of a worry for them, having progressed deep into tournaments under Didier Deschamps before, without really lighting up a competition.

"Despite the talent at his disposal, Deschamps is content to play pragmatically. This safety-first approach is a winning formula when you combine so many solid defensive performers, with the artistry of Antoine Griezmann and the pace of Kylian Mbappe."

Recommended Bet Back France to beat Portugal SBK 7/5

Andy Robson: "At 41 years of age, Pepe knows every trick in the book when it comes to indulging in football's dark arts. The veteran Portuguese centre-back is a man who will do whatever it takes to gain an advantage over his opponents.

"Looking a little leggy against Slovenia last time out, Pepe committed one foul and he also stumbled to put Benjamin Sesko through on goal, who was denied by an inspired Diogo Costa in the Portuguese net.

"Given that France have a frontline full of lively attackers, Pepe looks like a prime candidate to commit a minimum of one foul in his attempts to keep them under control. Only England (60) have suffered more fouls than France (53) at Euro 2024 thus far."