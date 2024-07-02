Euro 2024 Day 19 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as last 16 continues

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

Abigail Davies: "In a tournament full of unpredictability and at times underperforming top nations, the Netherlands are another side that has much to prove when it comes to their tournament winning credentials heading into their last 16 clash with Romania, having not hit the lofty heights expected of them in Germany this summer.

"So far from convincing in their final group game against Austria, serious questions have to be asked about their backline with Lutsharel Geertruida in particular looking out of place and anything but comfortable on the big stage.

"Overrun in midfield, they also struggled to deal with their opponents press but there were at least some shining lights when it came to pushing forward themselves.

"Memphis Depay was sublime with his back to goal and took his goal fantastically well but it was Cody Gakpo who again put in the most convincing display. With superb technical ability, he has shown time and time again that he is more than capable on either foot, he has magnificent power and could be key to firing the Netherlands into the quarter-finals. I'm backing him to register two or more shots on target in this one at 2/13.00."

Recommended Bet Back Cody Gakpo to have 2 or more shots on target SBK 2/1

Alan: "This is a really tough one to call. Most people would say the Netherlands, but I've not been that convinced with them. Romania finished top of their group. It's going to be a really tight game, but I'm going to go with Romania."

Andy Robson: "The Cagliari star Razvan Marin, who had at least one shot in six of Romania's Euro 2024 qualification fixtures, knows how to find space around the edge of the box and he is a prospect with potential in the 1+ shots market again against the Netherlands.

"The Dutch shipped a notable 36 shots across their three Group D assignments and the average distance those efforts were hit from was 18.5 yards. Marin excels from that range, so back him to let fly at least once in Munich."

Recommended Bet Back the four-legged Bet Builder SBK 6/1

Jimmy The Punt: "The main conundrum for Orjane's manager is who to start upfront; Memphis Depay or Wout Weghorst. I was shocked to learn the former, a converted winger, is the Netherlands second all-time leading scorer with 46, only four behind Robin van Persie (50). So, why is Depay at risk of getting dropped? Well, because Depay has only netted three since the last World Cup, one against Austria this summer, the other two against Gibraltar.

"Depay has not created a single chance from open play either, it took Weghorst just two minutes to net against Poland though, yet it is reported that Depay will get the nod on Tuesday.

"This blunt edge could be a problem because despite conceding the most shots of any nation left in the tournament (15.3 shots per game), Romania actually face the third-lowest shot quality behind only England and Belgium."

Recommended Bet Back Romania to qualify EXC 5.1

The Opta stats. "Netherlands were ahead for just 12 minutes and 27 seconds of matches in the group stage of this UEFA European Championship, the fewest of any side to qualify for the knockout stage, with only eliminated sides Czechia (7:20), Hungary (2:01) and Serbia (0:00) ahead for less among all sides in the group phase."

Recommended Bet

Back Romania to score first SBK 11/4

James Eastham: "We're underlining Turkey's defensive vulnerabilities, but Austria are hardly watertight in defence, either. They conceded in all three of their group games, although to some degree this appears hard-wired into their tactical approach: Rangnick seems willing to sacrifice some defensive solidity in exchange for the type of attacking intensity that has delighted fans. After all, it's hard to focus solely on shutting out the opposition over 90 minutes when you encourage five, six, and even seven players to get forward in attack when opportunities to hurt the opposition open up in front of you.

"This Austria is built to win games 3-1 or 3-2 - as they did in the group phase, versus Poland and Netherlands respectively - rather than nick 1-0 victories. Trends from the group phase don't always carry over into the knockout rounds, but it's hard to see how or why Austria would pivot to a dramatically different style.

"Given we're expecting a typically positive approach from Austria and an open game in general, the goals markets have the most appeal. 'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market and Over 2.5 Goals are both worth considering at 1.855/6 and 2.001/1 respectively. As well as the style of the two sides persuading us to lean towards these options, the stats from the group phase would be in your favour with both of these selections.

"Both teams scored in two of Austria's three group games, with the same two games (3-1 vs Poland and 3-2 vs Netherlands) also having Over 2.5 Goals. Both teams scored in two of Turkey's three group games, with all three of their group games featuring three or more goals. Based on those group-phase outcomes, the odds on 'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market and Over 2.5 Goals look generous."

Recommended Bet Back 'Yes' in Both teams to Score? market EXC 1.85

Alan: "I've been so impressed with Ralf Rangnick and his team. Even the other night, when they were drawing, they were still pressing on the front foot and showing great energy in the last 10, 15 minutes and going for the win. It'll be a brilliant atmosphere. I'll go for Austria."

Dan Fitch: "Austria are an exciting team and they have good reason to expect the goals to continue to flow when they face Turkey. These sides met in a friendly as recently as March, with Austria winning 6-1 at home.

"Turkey have been entertaining themselves, scoring five and conceding five across their games in Group F. They enjoyed victories over Georgia and Czech Republic, but the 3-0 defeat to Portugal perhaps revealed their level, indicating that they will be beaten by strong opposition.

"Austria fall into this category nowadays and should beat Turkey again. These energetic teams should serve up a great spectacle for the neutral and you can back an Austria win and both teams to score at 3/14.00."

Recommended Bet Back Austria win and both teams to score SBK 3/1

Andy Schooler: "After backing Posch for two or more fouls, I also like him in the shots market. He's been the epitome of a modern-day full-back, driving forward when the opportunity has arisen.

"The 27-year-old spent a lot of time in the opposition half when Austria faced France in their opener, while he hit four shots against Poland, where he showed his keenness to drift into central positions to unleash an effort at goal.

"Also a threat in the air on set-plays, Posch has now landed the 1+ shot bet in seven of his last eight for Austria so that makes the cut too, producing a decent-looking 13/27.50 treble."

Recommended Bet Back Posch 2+ fouls & 1+ shot and Yildiz 2+ shots SBK 13/2

The Opta stats. "Türkiye's Ferdi Kadioglu created more chances from open play than any other player in the group stages of EURO 2024 (10), while only Mykola Matviienko (25) and Jérémy Doku (23) recorded more progressive carries of 10 metres or more than the full back (22)."