Euro 2024 Day 16 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as last 16 ties begin

Best bets for two round of 16 ties on Saturday

Italy and Swiss could be set for long night

Germany backed for narrow win

Kevin Hatchard: "Italy boss Spalletti is refusing to compromise his principles and adopt a more pragmatic approach, insisting he will simply have to teach his players how better to play his football. There have been some impressive performers - keeper Gigio Donnarumma has been excellent, and roving centre-back Riccardo Calafiori has shown how he helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League this term.

"Calafiori is suspended for this game, so Roma's Gianluca Mancini could come in. Spalletti must decide whether Gianluca Scamacca or Mateo Retegui should lead the line at centre-forward, with neither having scored so far.

"I stated in my Group A wrap-up that Switzerland would go out in the quarter-finals, and I still believe that to be the case, with England their likely opponents in the last eight. I believe Switzerland are the more settled side at present, and they have players in form. Granit Xhaka can help to win the midfield battle, the defensive line looks rock-solid, and there is plenty of pace in the attack."

The Opta Stat: "Dan Ndoye has had twice as many shots (9) as any other Switzerland player at Euro 2024, averaging three per game."

Opta: "Both teams, of course, went to spot-kicks twice at Euro 2020, Switzerland overcoming France before succumbing to Spain in the last eight. The Azzurri, meanwhile, beat La Roja in the semi-finals before dealing England more penalty heartache in the final.

"Fifteen of Italy's last 26 tournament knockout matches have gone to extra-time, including four of their last five. Since the start of the 2016 tournament, meanwhile, the Swiss have more Euros draws (eight) than any other team. A price of 7/24.50 for either team to win on penalties looks enticing."

Jimmy The Punt: "Spalletti switched from a 4-3-3 to a 3-1-4-2 for the game with Croatia. Gianluca Scamacca was flanked by Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini for the first two games but Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori started the most recent match. Who knows what Spalletti is going to do against Switzerland.

"The Swiss, on the other hand, are pretty easy to telegraph. Their core of mainstays Yann Sommer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar and captain Granit Xhaka have combined for over 475 caps. Rossocrociati do not have individuals and compared to Spalletti's confusing summer, Murat Yakin's management has been incisive."

Kevin Hatchard: "Denmark are going to make life awkward for Germany here. They'll defend doggedly and diligently, they'll work hard in midfield and they'll try not to let Toni Kroos dictate.

"I do think Germany will expose a lack of pace in the Denmark team, but it might take a while, so I'll back Germany to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 on the Sportsbook. Denmark have conceded multiple goals in just one of their last 15 games, and this bet gives us Germany wins of 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 and 2-1."

Lewis Jones: "Germany have committed 15-13-12 fouls in their three group games, keeping that average number under Nagelsmann's watch at 13.3 per 90 minutes. It's worth noting that only three of those games have been competitive ones too which may have dragged down the average slightly.

"The Germany fouls lines is set at 12 or more here at 10/111.91 with the Sportsbook and that's worth backing. We can boost that price further into our favour by adding Antonio Rudiger to make at least one foul which gets us to 6/42.50.

"Rudiger, someone who is embracing the Nagelsmann way, making 14 fouls under him in his nine appearances. He's made four fouls at this tournament already and is likely to come into contact with Rasmus Hojlund, who is Denmark's most potent drawer of fouls having drew 16 fouls in qualifying and in the group stage combined at a rate of 1.76 fouls per 90."

Andy Schooler: "Rudiger has had four [shots] so far in the tournament, landing the 1+ shot bet in all three group games. The former Chelsea man has two ways of delivering shots.

"First, he's a big threat from set pieces - two of his shots have come this way - and, secondly, he's not afraid to strike from distance, something we often saw from him in his Premier League days.

"With Denmark likely to set out to thwart - they had the third-best expected-goals-against (xGA) figure of the group stage - it's not hard to see Rudiger stepping forward to try his luck at some point."

Opta: "The Borussia Dortmund striker has two goals in just 73 minutes off the bench, his last-gasp equaliser versus Switzerland ensuring Julian Nagelsmann's team topped Group A.

"He has been absolutely clinical, netting twice from three shots worth a combined total of just 0.54 expected goals (xG). With opponents Denmark drawing all three group games, Fullkrug may be needed late on and his 15/82.88 anytime goalscorer price could be worth a punt."

Andy Robson: "Kai Havertz is prolific when it comes to giving free kicks away, with the Arsenal forward's energetic pressing style leading to him committing a good deal of low-level fouls.He has given up five free kicks so far in the tournament but crucially has not picked up a booking, meaning there is no threat of him missing a potential quarter-final if he is cautioned.

"Havertz, though, did seem to be restrained a little against Switzerland last time out as he did not commit a single foul. Germany, crucially, had already qualified before that match, so there was no need to risk a card. That will not be the case in this clash.

"Prior to facing the Swiss, he had given up at least two free kicks in five of his previous eight and 10 of 15 competitive matches for club and country.He is a magnet for committing fouls and against a physical Denmark defence that is unlikely to change."

