Euro 2024 Day 13 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as Groups E & F conclude

At least 2 tips per match plus Group permutations

De Bruyne backed to star for Belgium

Portugals shots popular with tipsters

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 Day 13 podcast tips

Group E Permutations

Romania qualify in the top two if they avoid defeat by Slovakia. If Romania lose and Ukraine avoid defeat, Romania will be out.

Belgium will be through to the round of 16, in the top two, if they win or draw again Ukraine. Belgium will be out if they lose and Romania avoid defeat.

Slovakia will qualify from the Group, at least as a best third-placed team, if they avoid defeat by Romania. Slovakia will be out if they lose and Belgium avoid defeat.

Ukraine go through in the top two if they beat Belgium, or as a best third-placed team if they draw and the other game is not drawn. Ukraine will be out if they lose and Slovakia avoid defeat, or if both games are drawn.

If both games are drawn, the four teams will finish equal on four points. The final group ranking would be based on goal difference and goals scored.

Abigail Davies: "Romania headed into this tournament with just a solitary win across their 16 matches played in this tournament but having comfortably beaten Ukraine, they are on the verge of reaching the knockout stage for just the second time in their history.

"With doubts over the fitness of Marius Marin and Nicusor Bancu, they may well be forced into making changes to their starting XI for this crucial encounter, and without the latter they will undoubtedly be weaker on the left.

"Dennis Man has been one of The Tricolours standout performers so far in Germany with two assists against Ukraine, he's looked a real threat down the right and has been heavily involved in a lot of Romania's best chances with some perfectly weighted deliveries into the area, the 25-year-old is 8/19.00 to add to his tally of assists in this one."

Recommended Bet Back Dennis Man to assist SBK 15/2

Lewis Jones: "Romania will qualify to the round of 16, in the top two, if they avoid defeat and Slovakia will finish third if they draw and four points will be enough to qualify as one of the best third place finishers. Mutually beneficial, indeed.

"If there is a handshake type situation on the result if the scores are level with 20 minutes to go then building bets that are linked to the likely draw situation into a Bet Builder looks the way to increase that 11/102.11 into something more acceptable when it comes to the price. Adding under 2.5 goals into the mix at 1/31.33 is a start and then adding the under 4.5 corner line for both teams also makes sense in what could turn out to be a very noncompetitive encounter if the scores stay level. Combining all of those angles brings about a 6/17.00 shot."

Recommended Bet 1pt on the draw, under 2.5 goals, under 4.5 cards for both teams SBK 6/1

Abigail Davies: "At the age of 32, this may well be Kevin De Bruyne's final chance to pick up some silverware with his national side and he did everything he could to ensure their stay at Euro 2024 is extended beyond the group stage, with a masterclass against Romania.

"More often than not, when he plays well, Belgium come out of a match with a positive result. His importance to The Red Devils was underlined once again as they knew a victory was essential. There was a lot of pressure to perform and many were keen to see how they would react to a first ever defeat under Domenico Tedesco and the Manchester City man was at his breathtaking best, his distribution immense, spraying the ball around with great effect, galvanising his teammates and he could very easily have scored a hat-trick, a true captain's performance. I'm backing him to score or provide an assist against Ukraine at 10/111.91."

Recommended Bet Back De Bruyne to score or assist SBK 10/11 1.91

Andy Robson: "Head Coach Serhiy Rebrov made a couple of personnel tweaks to his team for Ukraine's crucial matchday two encounter with Slovakia and the decision to field Volodymyr Brazhko ahead of Taras Stepanenko in midfield proved a shrewd call.

"The 22-year-old Brazhko had collected just five caps for his country before he got the nod, though his inexperience didn't show on his sixth appearance and he added some much-needed aggression to Ukraine's work off the ball.

"The tireless worker made three tackles and committed two fouls during his dynamic display against the Slovakians. Brazhko could be just as busy in the engine room when Ukraine pit their wits against a possession-hungry Belgium.

"Brazhko has started just three competitive fixtures for Ukraine, though he fouled at least twice in two of those runouts and his combative streak could be on show again on Wednesday."

Recommended Bet Back the four-legged Bet Builder SBK 4/1

Group F Permutations

Portugal have qualified for the round of 16 as group winners.

Turkey will go through as runners-up if they beat Czechia or draw. Turkey will finish third if they lose and Georgia do not beat Portugal. Turkey will be out if they lose and Georgia beat Portugal.

Czechia will be through to the round of 16, at least as a best third-placed team, if they beat Turkey. Czechia will finish third, but have to see if they go through, if the draw and Georgia do not win. Czechia will be out if they lose, even if they finish third.

Georgia will be through to the round of 16, as a best third-placed team at least, if they beat Portugal. Georgia will finish third (but might not be through), if they draw and Czechia lose. Georgia will be out if they lose (even if they finish third ahead of Georgia), or if they draw and Czechia avoid defeat.

Mark O'Haire: "Third round group games at major tournaments tend to open up with goals per-game averages increasing from 2.15 in the first round to 2.62 in pool stage concluders from the European Championship. Since the start of Euro '96, a reasonable 51% of third round group games have produced Over 2.5 Goals 1.9210/11 and there's plenty on the line here.

"With that in-mind, Over 2.5 Goals looks the obvious angle of attack. Czech Republic have scored in 16 of their last 18 internationals with 10 of their last 13 seeing both sides score. The Lions have to go for the win here but their only clean sheets in 16 meaningful matches have come against minnows Moldova and Faroe Islands.

"Turkey have seen Over 2.5 Goals land in seven of their previous 11 and the Crescent Stars have managed a solitary clean sheet in eight under Vincenzo Montella's tutorship. Meanwhile, three of the four Group F games have featured three strikes or more, whilst three of those four fixtures have also delivered Over 2.5 Goals profit."

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals Exc 1.98

Andy Schooler: "Turkey had the worst discipline in qualifying, collecting 27 cards in just eight games, and they've picked up five in this group so far.

"The Czechs, set to be without star striker Patrik Schick due to injury, have outdone them on that front, receiving six yellows. Istvan Kovacs is the man in charge and the Romanian is known as a pretty strict referee.

"In UEFA club football, he's shown at least four cards in 29 of his last 38 appointments, while his record at international level is similar with nine of his last 13 games seeing over 3.5 cards.

"He's actually produced at least six in four of his last five, including his first game of this tournament, Slovenia v Serbia, when he dished out six. Throw in the high-stakes nature of the game and over 4.5 cards goes straight onto the Bet Builder slip."

Recommended Bet Back over 4.5 cards & Provod to be shown a card SBK 5/1

Jimmy The Punt: "Every nation in Group F still has a chance of qualifying. Czechia will have to beat Turkey as they start round three in third on one point. Turkey has to get a result that at least matches Georgia's if they are going to qualify and even have a slim chance of topping the group. Czechia has six cards this summer and Turkey have picked up five.

"I am fully hoping this gets out of hand but what is the best angle in? To be honest, the best prices on total cards and booking are not available on the exchange so I think we are best off dipping into the player card market.

"Czechia's Lukás Provod is the standout price. The central midfielder loves to get stuck in averaging 2.5 tackles and 2.5 fouls per game. He tops his sides charts for fouls committed as well as fouls draw (2) so will be in the thick of the action on Wednesday."

Recommended Bet Back Lukas Provod to be shown a card EXC 4.3

Mark O'Haire: "With Georgia requiring a victory in their quest to progress, the underdogs will be desperate to play their part and are an interesting 23/103.30 to contribute 10 or more Shots on their own. However, punters looking for a way to side with Willy Sagnol's side should instead focus their attention on star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the relevant fouls markets.

"The Napoli superstar has drawn six fouls from opponents across his opening two encounters (1.97 per-90) and is also one of Serie A's most fouled players over the past two campaigns. His twinkle-toed wing play and eye for a shot attract plenty of attention and Portugal right back Nelson Semedo should therefore expect a busy evening - he's 12/53.40 to make 2+ Fouls."

Recommended Bet

Back 26 or more Shots SBK 8/11

The Opta Stat: "Across the first two matchdays of EURO 2024, Georgia faced more shots (49), more shots on target (20) and had a higher xG against figure (6.1) than any other side. However, Giorgi Mamardashvili made more saves (16) and had a higher xGoT prevented figure (+3.05) than any other goalkeeper in the first two matchdays, conceding just four goals (excl. own goals) despite facing an xGoT of 7.05."