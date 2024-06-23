Euro 2024 Day 10 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as Group A concludes

Liverpool teammates fancied in huge Scotland v Hungary clash

Hosts in a good place to make it three wins from three

Swiss striker overlooked by traders?

Group A Permutations

Group A favourites and host nation Germany have already qualified to the Round of 16 Stage. They just need to avoid defeat against Switzerland to finish top of the group. Should Switzerland beat Germany then it will be they who finish top of Group A with Germany finishing second.

Germany are 1/81.12 to Win Group A, Switzerland can be backed at 4/15.00.

A draw for Scotland against Hungary will see them finish third in the group but realistically Steve Clarke's men must win to finish on four point to have any chance of qualifying to the Round of 16 stage. A defeat to Hungary will see Scotland finish bottom of the group and exit the tournament, while a third place finish for Hungary with just three points is also likely to see them eliminated.

Should Scotland beat Hungary and Germany beat Switzerland then because the head-to-head between the Scots and the Swiss finished 1-1 Clarke's men can only finish second in the group with a huge swing in goal difference (currently six goals worse off than Switzerland).

You can back Scotland at 8/52.60 To Qualify with Hungary the outsiders at 11/53.20.

Kevin Hatchard: "Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai has already registered an assist in this competition, and he stung the palms of Germany keeper Manuel Neuer with a free-kick in the second game. Opta tell us that Hungary scored seven goals from free-kicks and corners in qualifying - more than any other team - and Szoboszlai is their set-piece taker.

"Considering the Liverpool midfielder packs a punch from long range, is an excellent crosser and whips in dangerous set plays, he seems a chunky price at 11/82.38 in the To Score or Assist market on the Sportsbook."

Recommended Bet Back Dominik Szoboszlai to score or assist @ SBK 11/8 2.38

Lewis Jones: "Andy Robertson's creation skills are being undervalued by the Betfair Sportsbook here with 4/15.00 about his assist chances standing out as the clear method of attack in what is a game Scotland must win.

"In the last eight seasons in the Premier League, only Kevin de Bruyne (102), Mohamed Salah (68), Son Heung-Min (61) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (58) have recorded more assists than Robertson. He is a driving force for Scotland too down the left-flank where he is given licence to get forward.

"Against the Swiss he created three chances to a very healthy expected assist backdrop of 0.58 as his delivery from open play and set pieces, where Scotland are particularly strong, rated as one of their key attacking weapons."

Recommended Bet 1pt on Andy Robertson to register an assist SBK 4/1

Kevin Hatchard: "Germany have undoubtedly been one of Euro 2024's most impressive teams so far. They pulverised Scotland 5-1 on opening night, sparking optimism across the country and building belief in a squad that features a number of players that have failed at the last two World Cups.

"They then beat Hungary 2-0, as Jamal Musiala grabbed his second goal of the tournament, and skipper Ilkay Gundogan finished off a lovely team move.

"Switzerland are set to progress, but I haven't been blown away by them, and I think a Germany with momentum can edge them out. We can back Germany to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.3811/8 on the Bet Builder, and I think that's a fair bet.

"18 of Germany's last 20 internationals have featured two goals or more, while Germany alone have racked up 16 corners in two games at Euro 2024. They might cover the Over 6.5 Corners line on their own."

Recommended Bet Back Germany to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners @ SBK 11/8 2.38

Lewis Jones: "This is a tricky betting heat to analyse as both teams look set to advance from Group A with Germany as winners and Switzerland as runners-up. Only a freakish hammering of the Swiss' goal difference could allow either Scotland or Hungary above them and even then four points will be enough for one of the bonus third place finishes.

"Changes could be rife amongst both starting XI's which means being able to exploit angles can only come after the teams are released.

"Dan Ndoye remains overpriced across his shots and goals chances. We didn't quite cash on the anytime angle against Scotland despite him having four shots to an expected goals tally of 0.44 and one goal marginally ruled out for offside.

"He's yet to score for his country but is playing as the most advanced man in the Swiss attack. He is 15/82.88 for a shot on target and 7/18.00 to score. Both are simply too big."

Recommended Bet 1pt on Dan Ndoye to score v Germany SBK 7/1

Andy Robson: "Kai Havertz is Germany's leading foul maker at Euro 2024, with the Arsenal striker accumulating 3.85 fouls per 90. He has given away five free kicks across his two outings, despite these lasting only around an hour each. No one in the Germany squad has more in this regard.

"Look for him to continue in his usual style at the forefront of the hosts' attack. He has no reason to back off at present, with no ban lingering over him as he has not been booked thus far. He will need to continue with his usual intensity in order to fend off the challenge of Niclas Fullkrug, who is waiting in the wings.

"Havertz gave up two fouls against Scotland and three more in a more competitive match against Hungary. Expect this pattern to continue against Switzerland."