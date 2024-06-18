Euro 2024 Latest: Mbappe 7/1 for Golden Boot after suffering broken nose in France win

Mbappe went off injured in France win

Kylian Mbappe is 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot after the France forward endured a difficult start to the tournament in Germany.

There were moments in France's 1-0 win over Austria, which came courtesy of an own goal, when the 25-year-old looked to at his electric best. However, after bursting beyond the Austrian defence to go through on goal, Mbappe blasted the ball wide.

Things got worse for Mbappe when he went off injured after being struck in the face by Austria's Kevin Danso's shoulder during an aerial challenge.

The Frenchman went to hospital and it was later revealed that he had suffered a broken nose.

Next up France face the Netherlands in a mouthwatering Friday night fixture but Mbappe's participation is in doubt. When he does play at Euro 2024, he will have to wear a mask.

Mbappe was also booked as France made a winning start to the tournament. They are 7/24.50 joint favourites with England to win Euro 2024. Both won their opening games 1-0 and, while both Didier Deschamps and Gareth Southgate will both see positives in their victories, they know they have plenty of work to do.

Germany are 9/25.50 third favourites after thumping Scotland 5-1 in their first match at Euro 2024. Julian Nagelsmann's men produced a statement win to get the nation behind them and will relish their chances of beating Hungary tomorrow.

As for France and Mbappe, they will not panic. An injury to their best player is a frustrating way to begin but they have started slowly at tournaments in the past before going on to win. Having arguably the world's best player in the team, even if he is wearing a mask, means they will always be contenders.

