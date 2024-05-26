Euro 2024: England/Kane Golden Boot 14/1 for glory

14/1 15.00 for Kane to fire England to Euros glory

16/1 17.00 Mabappe magic wins it for France

100/1 101.00 Havertz and hosts triumph

Harry Kane's goals at Euro 2024 will mean 3/14.00 favourites England win their first major trophy since 1966 and their captain claims the Golden Boot.

The tournament kicks off three weeks from today and this is one of the exciting ways you can wager on the action in Germany.

Kane won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in 2018 and has hit a mean 44 goals for Bayern Munich in his first season with the German giants.

He will arrive at the tournament in fine form and ready to fire England to glory in a country where he has already enjoyed plenty of success this season.

England were runners-up at Euro 2020 and, if they are to go one better this time, Kane will be key. But so too will be Jude Bellingham and, if you fancy the Real Madrid man to win the Golden Boot as England lift the trophy, you can get 40/141.00.

Mbappe, Ronaldo and more Euros double bets

France are the second favourites to win Euro 2024 at 15/4 and, having won the World Cup six years ago and reached the final of the last one, they are a force to be reckoned with at any tournament under Didier Deschamps.

Mind you, they were eliminated in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and prior to that lost the final on home soil. They last won the Euros in 2000.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 even though his Portugal team when out in the first knockout round.

But the legend, now 39, had hit five in the group stages and, when he and Czech Republic's Patrik Schick finished level, the Portuguese won out because he had also registered an assist and Schick had not.

Ronaldo holds the record for most games (25) and most goals (14) at European Championships. He first played in the tournament when Portugal hosted it 20 years ago.

As Ronaldo's success in 2020 showed, the tournament top scorer doesn't always play for the winners.

England to win the Euros and Ronaldo to bag another Golden Boot double can be backed at 40/141.00.

Meanwhile, hosts Germany to win and Kane to finish with the most goals is 40/141.00.

Then again, if you think the hosts can win the Euros, then who better to lead the charge than in-form Arsenal foward Kai Havertz.

He silenced doubters with brilliant displays for the Gunners and is 100/1101.00 to win the Golden Boot as Germany win Euro 2024 in front of their fans.