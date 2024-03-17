Euro 2024: England 3/1 favourites as Southgate picks squad for for March friendlies

England 3/1 4.00 to win Euro 2024 this summer

Gordon and Branthwaite receive first call-ups

Toney returns but Sterling left out

England are 3/14.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 which begins exactly three months from today in Germany.

Gareth Southgate's squad will play two friendlies against formidable opponents - Brazil (23 March) and Belgium (26) - later this month as they prepare for another crack at winning a major tournament.

Southgate indicated that he is prepared to go with youth in what is likely to be his final tournament when he annoucned his squad for the two friendlies. They will be England's last matches before the manager names his squad for Germany.

Branthwaite, Gordon, Konsa get England call-ups

There were three first-time call ups, for Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, in the 25-man squad.

The trio have impressed for their clubs this season and Southgate is eager to see how they could fit into the national squad.

The manager will have to make the most of the time available to him with his players which may explain why he has overlooked Raheem Sterling, with whom he is already familiar, in favour of younger talents.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney is back in the squad for the first time since returning from his ban.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, has returned to the England set-up after playing well for Liverpool across the defence. His versatility could be an asset for England at the Euros.

England squad for March friendlies

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).