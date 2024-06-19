Euro 2024 Betting: 90 Minute Payout saves over 30,000 Croatia backers before Albania drama

Euro 2024 threw up its first big betting story on Wednesday when Albania's 95th minute equaliser denied Croatia backers.

Luka Modric's were backed at 1.051/20, when they lead 2-1, and looked good for the win heading into added time. They had come from behind and were on the brink of taking a priceless three points in Group B.

England Superboost

Don't fix what isn't broken they say, so Betfair are going again with the exact same Superboost selection in Denmark v England.

You can back Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each to be fouled 1 or more times vs Denmark at 1/12.00, Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

The same selection won at a canter on MD1 vs Serbia, with Kane winning his first foul in the 55th minute to add to a couple that Bellingham had already won in the first half.

Indeed, Kane (6) and Bellingham (4) were fouled 10 times combined in the opening game, and will no doubt be targeted once again.

Heading into the Serbia match, the duo had been fouled 55 times between them in their last 15 England appearances, but their average has now risen to over 4 fouls won per game across their last 16 international caps.

90 Minute payout saves Croatia backers

For the 30,090 Betfair punters who backed Croatia using the Match Odds 90 Minute Payout, it didn't matter and they knew their winnings were safely in their Betfair accounts by the time Klaus Gjasula, who had scored an own goal in the 76th minute to put Croatia ahead, equalised to make it 2-2 in the 95th minute.

The 90 Minute Payout, that Betfair launched at the beginning of the 2023/24 football season, has been saving bets for nearly a year and it was on hand to do so again here.

Those who backed Croatia to be leading on 90 minutes knew their winnings were safe as the clock ticked into added time.

90' Croatia 2-1 Albania

90+5' Croatia 2-2 Albania#90Min Payout clicks once again ✅



We've paid out on Croatia to win AND the draw after Klaus Gjasula's dramatic late equaliser!

Gjasula's goal was among the most extraordinary moments of the tournament so far, a fantastic story that encapsulated the drama of betting on the Euros.

For Croatia, there was heartbreak and the knowledge that they will probably have to beat Italy in their final group match to reach the last 16.

Albania were ecstatic and will go into their third group match against Spain with a theoretical chance of reaching the last-16 in Germany.

Those who backed Croatia with the 90 Minute Payout could enjoy the eventful ending while punters who simply backed them to win were left to curse their luck.

Betfair also paid out on the draw as well.