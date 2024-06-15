Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 7/1 best bet for Saturday's three games

Xhaka still a battler in midfield for the Swiss

Ruiz has his shooting boots on for La Roja

The Spanish to see yellow (and red?)

Federico Chiesa to be targeted by Albania

Hungary v Switzerland (Sat, 14:00)

Leg #1 - Granit Xhaka to Commit 1 or More Fouls

Arsenal fans will remember the Swiss midfielder's five red cards during his time there and although he hasn't been sent off since then, he's still a fiercely combative presence in the centre of the pitch. An instrumental part of Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten Bundesliga season, he'll face a tough battle against a well drilled Hungarian side.

He averages 1.09 fouls per 90 minutes and has fouled at least once in seven of his last eight games, incurring the referee's whistle in four of those matches. He will most likely be required in shepherding Dominik Szoboszlai away from danger zones while the Hungarians are in possession and his experience and knowhow will inevitably lead to situations where a cynical foul could be needed.

Spain v Croatia (Sat, 17:00)

Leg #2 - Fabian Ruiz to have 2 or more shots

Croatia will be a fierce opponent for Spain and will try to strangle the game, compressing the space for the Spanish forwards and leaving few gaps behind them. Fabian Ruiz, in his deeper midfield role, has shown the ability to pepper the opposition's goal and has recorded ten shots in his last three games. In fact, he has had at least three shots in five of his last six starts.

Granted, the calibre of the opposition hasn't been great in that time but that includes games against Brazil and an away clash against the Croats in the Nations League last year. He's also shown good shooting form at club level for PSG with at least 2 shots in five of his last seven appearances for the French side.

Leg #3 - Over 1.5 Cards for Spain

We aren't expecting a sending off in this game but it would certainly help the total. Many bettors will assume that as Spain are the favourites to win the match, they would also be picking up less cards than Croatia. That may be the case, but the Spanish are fairly consistent at picking up yellow cards against the better nations.

Although they drew a blank against Colombia in March, they picked up three in their other friendly against Brazil and four successively in games against Norway and Scotland in qualifying. The last time they played Croatia, they also picked up 4 bookings in their Nations League encounter last year and 3 in the preceding game against Italy.



Englishman Michael Oliver is in charge of officiating the game and averages 4 yellow cards and 0.17 red cards per game across 29 games this season.

Italy v Albania (Sat, 20:00)

Leg #4 - Federico Chiesa to be Fouled 2 or More Times

Federico Chiesa has had a tough time with injuries and form as a result of it, but is slowly getting back to his best and is a real threat when firing on all cylinders. Shaping up on Italy's left-hand side but able to drift across the attack, he will draw in the Albanian defence and be Italy's key creative threat. In terms of the numbers, he averages 1.86 fouls drawn per 90 minutes.

He hasn't been able to play a full 90 minutes for the Azzurri since November 2021 but despite that, he was fouled in both of the Italians' recent friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey, and four times against Ukraine in Italy's last qualifier - where he was on the pitch for 80 minutes. He should be close to full fitness now and if Albania prove tough to break down, he will be doing his utmost to drive the team forward.

