England v Switzerland: Back 18/1 England & 45/1 shot in five best Bet Builders

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/12.00 - Superboosted up from 1/41.25!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Recommended Bet Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4 - NOW) SBK 1/1

England v Switzerland

Saturday 6 June, 17:00 kick-off

Live on BBC One

England have ridden their luck but somehow find themselves in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 against Switzerland, and having got here Gareth Southgate is threatening long-awaited changes to try and seize this opportunity.

The Swiss are good, make no mistake, and they'll make this tough through their organisation and ability, which should hopefully combine for a rare entertaining England game.

Either way, there's plenty for us to go at in our pick of the Bet Builder options...

England bank on Bellingham Bet Builder

We keep expecting this talent-laden squad to cut loose but we keep getting disjointed and inhibited performances from players who have thrilled us for their clubs all season.

For that reason do you really want to trust them to get this done in 90 minutes? No, me neither, so we'll have to take the 8/151.53 on England to qualify for the semi-finals as a starter.

Even going to a back three won't stop Switzerland, who always score, and both teams to score is a nice price at 11/102.11 for us to add.

This is Jude Bellingham's tournament isn't it? Team changes may free him up even more to go and score again, at 7/24.50, while Phil Foden has been England's best player going forward so we'll take him for a goal or assist at 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back England to qualify, both teams to score, Bellingham goal & Foden goal or assist @ SBK 18/1

Swiss success Bet Builder

Switzerland are 5/23.50 to beat England in 90 minutes but we'll take them at 29/202.45 to qualify - a result which I suppose would classify as an upset but not if you've seen both sides play or watched the Swiss beat France on pens in the last Euros.

We've still got to include both sides scoring, while Breel Embolo has started the last two games and looks a real handful up front for Switzerland - he's 10/34.33 to score anytime against whatever defence England select.

And if Switzerland are to win they'll have to get some efforts in on goal, which Jordan Pickford has been pretty good at dealing with, so we'll back Pickford to make 2+ saves at 4/91.44 even if he does come out on the wrong side of things.

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland to qualify, both teams to score, Embolo goal & Pickford 2+ saves @ SBK 16/1

Going the distance Bet Builder

It's 19/10 on a draw after 90 minutes which is an utterly believable scenario as the stakes and the pressure really get ramped up. Not just a nervy England but the Swiss have never been eyond this stage in a major tournament so you better believe they'll be feeling it if it's level heading down the stretch.

Those final 10 minutes or so are when teams generally are just trying not to throw it away before they can have another crack in extra-time.

Referee Daniele Orsato has handed out 12 yellow cards in three games in this tournament - three of those to the Swiss against Germany and zero to England when he took charge of thier tepid win over Serbia.

England have had three bookings the last two games though so Orsato is good for handing out at least two here, while he can match his previous three for Switzerland - given how many fouls this England team generate.

England should also be a good bet to win the corner count at 8/131.61 as Switzerland have lost the last two against better opposition in Germany and Italy while the Three Lions have won 15 in their last two games and conceded just one.

Recommended Bet Back 90-minute draw, England most corners, England 2+ cards, Switzerland 3+ cards @ SBK 16/1

Focus on fouls Bet Builder

In eight games this tournament, the total match foul count has only dipped below 20 once for either of these sides, and referee Daniele Orsato has blown his whistle for 26 fouls per game on average so far.

So let's focus on some good old fashioned fouls in the knockout rounds - starting with England's midfield of Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo to both give away a foul, both priced at 4/71.57. Mainoo's given away two in limited action and Rice four in four games.

You can't tell me Granit Xhaka won't give away a foul, while Swiss mifielder Dan Ndoye has been fouled 10 times and dished out nine fouls himself, but with England's midfield and Harry kane dropping deep he's a nice bet at 1/12.00 for 2+ fouls since he's managed that in every game so far.

And what about Trent Alexander-Arnold, who seems certain to play in a system change, and having been fouled four times already in limited action, a start at right wing back should be perfect for him to be fouled 2+ times at a nice 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Ndoye 2+ fouls, Mainoo, Rice, Xhaka 1+ foul & Alexander-Arnold fouled 2+ times @ SBK 18/1

Shoot for profit Bet Builder

England haven't managed too many shots on target, 12 in four games, but that's from a whopping 45 attempts so the volume is there, and Switzerland aren't scared of having a pop at goal either.

We're going for a big one here so no Harry Kanes or Jude Bellinghams here, no, instead we'll start with 11/53.20 for Alexander-Arnold to hit the target, which from an advanced position looks a sound bet.

And that man Xhaka again is an ever better price at 13/53.60 given he's hit the target in three ouf of four games so far.

To really bump us up we're looking at a pair of Swiss defenders just to have a goal attempt, with Ricardo Rodriguez 6/52.20 and Fabian Schar 4/51.80 to have 1+ shot each during the game.

Neiher has hit the target yet, but Rodriguez has has three attempts and Newcastle's Schar four shots at goal already so they're both well equipped.