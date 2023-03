Kane to keep scoring, but best for multiples

Mudryk can impress with his national side

Back a 7/1 Bet Builder on fouls & shots

England show skill and spirit in Naples

Well that was surprisingly good wasn't it? England took Italy to the cleaners in the first half in Naples and then showed resilience to see out their 2-1 win after Luke Shaw was sent off in the kind of performance that just might help them get over the hump.

In both their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and their World Cup exit to France, England looked to have enough to win but came up just short when failing to manage the game.

However, after bagging a first win in Italy since 1961 that should give Gareth Southgate's side just that added ounce of belief going forward.

Jude Bellingham limping off was a worry as he was everywhere, but Harry Kane was also immense and now with added confidence as England's record scorer you can only see him adding to his tally back at Wembley.

Ukraine's UK return after World Cup blow

With no international fixture during the week, Ukraine warmed up for England by beating a Brentford B team 2-0 on Thursday, thanks to goals from Oleksandr Svatok and Heorhii Sudakov.

All eyes at Wembley will be on new Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk though, with the exciting 22-year-old having the chance to show just why the Blues splashed out £89m for him.

The Brentford game was Ukraine's first since a 0-0 against Scotland in September and their first visit back to the UK since they agonisingly missed out in World Cup qualification at the hands of Wales.

They've faced England just once in the last decade - the 4-0 England win in the Euro 2020 knockouts - so there is plenty of revenge to go around for the visitors if they can hit the ground running.

England huge favourites

With 18 wins from 19 Euro qualifiers and Ukraine's obviously problems off the pitch, there's not much shock to see the visitors pegged as massive 10/1 shots for the upset - with England 1/4 to make it two out of two at the start of their latest qualifying campaign.

Ukraine will find it tough to contain the England side that played that first half in Naples, and with the visitors always prefering to go forward themselves, there could be a few goals here.

England to beat Ukraine & over 2.5 goals @ 5/6

Over 2.5 at 8/11 is fair enough but there is some doubt about whether both teams can score, which is 6/5, especially if the influential Andriy Yarmolenko misses the game through injury.

However, although it seems a long time ago now, England have shipped seven goals in their last two home games...

So you'd be looking at England and over 2.5 goals at 10/11, and that covers either a Ukraine goal or the Three Lions running away with it - or a more conservative England win to nil at 5/6.

Kane should keep on scoring

Harry Kane not only grabbed the England record but his all-round display was excellent in Naples - so much so that he's just 4/11 for a goal or assist at Wembley.

Kane's also just 8/13 to find the net again so he's best left alone in the outrights or just added into your Bet Builder options.

For other player options, Bellingham's status would be a worry, while Ben Chilwell should start in place of Shaw and Southgate could also opt to switch in Kieran Trippier or Reece James for Kyle Walker.

Back Zinchenko & Chilwell 1+ fouls & Mudryk 1+ shots on target @ 7/1

Check the team sheets here but if whoever starts at right back for England back them for 1+ foul - against Mudryk and a live Ukraine side out wide.

And speaking of Mudryk, he's a nice price at 6/4 for 1+ shot on target - he's not had the impact he'd like at Chelsea but back with his national side this is a great chance to shine.

Another player who'll want to impress is Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, especially if he captains the side, and the 11/10 on him for just 1+ foul in the Wembley atmosphere is well worth taking.