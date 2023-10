England backed to be ahead at break

Both teams will have plenty of motivation at Wembley on Tuesday night. England want to lay to rest the ghost of Euro 2020 and beat Italy on the ground where the Azzurri defeated them on penalties in the final.

A win would also seal England's place at Euro 2024 next summer where they are 4/14.80 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to go one better than last time.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in danger of missing out on the chance to defend their title in Germany. They are battling with Ukraine for second spot in Group C. Under Luciano Spalletti, who took over as manager in August, Italy have taken seven points from three matches. They beat Malta 4-0 on Saturday.

With so much at stake, we should see action at both ends and I don't mind backing both teams to score at odds against. The match in Naples back in March finished 2-1 to England and a similar scoreline would not be a big surprise here, even though England are yet to concede at Wembley in this qualifying campaign.

England have become fast starters and, prior to their experimental line-up's 1-0 victory over Australia on Friday, had been ahead at the break in their last six internationals. Back England to lead at half-time.

Spalletti's men should make a game of it after the break but Gareth Southgate's side will ultimately be too good for them and confirm their place in Germany tonight.

Bet Builder 2 - Man City pair to drive England on

Jude Bellingham is lighting up LaLiga with Real Madrid and Harry Kane has made a flying start to life at Bayern Munich. The youngster and the captain are loving their football and Kane spoke last week of his desire to play for England when they cohost Euro 2028, by which point he will be 35.

You simply cannot ignore Kane and Bellingham's form and desire which is why Paul Higham has included them in his Bet Builder.

I must look elsewhere and fancy Phil Foden could be involved in plenty of England attacking play if, as expected, he stands in for the injured Bukayo Saka. The Manchester City man scored against Scotland I'll take him to at least be involved in a goal here.

Foden's club team-mate Kyle Walker is, at 33, in the form of his life for Manchester City and England. He's rewarding the faith Southgate has shown in him and, after his goal against Ukraine in September, is worth backing to get forward and have a shot at Wembley.

