Three Lions just need three points

Gareth Southgate didn't take any chances with his line-up for a basically meaningless friendly with Australia - saving all his big guns for this big game with Euro 2024 qualification at stake.

OK, so that's perhaps a touch dramatic, as if you look closer at qualifying then England realistically need just three points from their three games remaining so will get through regardless of the result of this game - with matches against North Macedonia and Malta to follow.

In short, they've done all the hard work, BUT, with Italy back at Wembley for the first time since that famous penalty shootout victory, Southgate will be desperate to get his own back.

The Three Lions boss would love to get those three points in the bag now at Wembley to celebrate qualification, and also put the pressure on the Azzurri who are going head-to-head with Ukraine for the second spot.

And losing Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo from the squad just before game in such worrying cicumstances won't help Luciano Spalletti as he looks to try and pull off another Wembley win for Italy.

Back England to book Euro spot

So it's a must-win for European champions Italy, and I'm just not sure they're up to the task right now after their recent problems.

No Bukayo Saka is a worry for England, but Phil Foden's been excellent and I can see him slotting into the wide right position with Southgate fielding a similar side to the Scotland friendly.

A 4-2-3-1 to provide a solid base and let Jude Bellingham operate as No.10 behind Harry Kane looks the way to go - and England do look to have the better squad in any case.

Italy's only clean sheet in the last six was against Malta and I'm not convinced by them going forward either, so I think they're rightly 4/14.80 outsiders here as 8/131.60 favourites England should win this without conceding.

Back England to win to nil @ 7/52.40 Bet now

Back England's big guns in Bet Builder

They're the two names that leap out at you in this England squad, especially without Bukayo Saka, and the form they've been in this season make Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham must-haves in any Bet Builder.

And since this game is one of Betfair's Bet £5 Get FREE £5 Bet Builder games it makese sense to put the big guns in your multiple.

Kane had a rare qualifying blank against Ukraine but he's still gof five in five in the qualifiers and 10 goals this season in 11 starts.

He's 11/102.08 but has to be included as Kane is scoring here isn't he?

Bellingham hasn't scored in this qualifying group yet (he's only played in three games) but he's got 11 in 12 for clubs and country this season after hitting the ground running at Real Madrid.

His output has been incredible - he's had four games with a goal AND assist and has hit the target in all but one outing (surprise, surprise against Atletico) and if you throw in giving away a foul in 10 of 12 then there's plenty to go at with him.

Bellingham should be good for a goal involvement and a couple of fouls at Wembley.